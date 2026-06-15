Daughter of a Village Salesman Secures AIR 4 in CBSE Class XII 2026, Emerges Among Punjab’s Highest Scorers

Jashandeep Kaur scores 98.4% in the Medical Stream, proving that talent thrives when opportunity meets determination.

June 2026 — In a remarkable achievement that is inspiring students across India, Jashandeep Kaur, daughter of a travelling village salesman, secured All India Rank (AIR) 4 in the CBSE Class XII Examination 2026, scoring 98.4% in the Medical Stream and emerging among Punjab’s highest-performing students.

Supported through the ‘Educate To Save’ scholarship initiative of The Kalgidhar Society, Baru Sahib , Jashandeep’s success highlights the transformative power of quality education, family support, and equal opportunity for children from economically challenged backgrounds.

Quick Facts: School: Akal Academy Reeth Kheri, Punjab | Score: 98.4% | Stream: Medical | National Rank: AIR 4 | Punjab State Topper | Scholarship Support: Educate To Save.

Her journey began in a humble rural household where her father earns a living as a travelling salesman. Despite limited financial resources, her family maintained an unwavering belief in education and encouraged her ambitions.

For her senior secondary education, Jashandeep studied at Akal Academy Reeth Kheri, operating under the educational vision of The Kalgidhar Society founded by Sant Baba Iqbal Singh Ji. She balanced CBSE preparation alongside NEET preparation with exceptional discipline and focus.

The Educate To Save scholarship programme helped remove financial barriers, enabling her to concentrate on learning and achievement. Her success demonstrates that when opportunity is accessible, talent can flourish regardless of economic circumstances.

Across rural India, countless students possess exceptional ability but face barriers created by financial limitations and unequal access to educational opportunities. Jashandeep’s achievement is a reminder that academic excellence is not limited by geography or economic background.

About Educate To Save: Educate To Save is an initiative of The Kalgidhar Society, Baru Sahib, supporting children from underserved and economically challenged families through educational sponsorship and value-based education.

Websites: EducateToSave.com | BaruSahib.org | CSRforChange.com

Media Contact: Dr. Harmeet Singh | +91 73411 70707 | harmeetsingh@barusahib.org

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