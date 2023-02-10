David Miller Agrees with Faf du Plessis on Betway SA20 Transforming SA Cricket

In a recent interview with Betway, the SA20 Paarl Royals skipper discussed the importance of Betway SA20 and its influence on the local team. He also discussed the benefits of onboarding two World Cup-winning skippers on the Paarl Royals team.

Expressing his views on the current South African T20 franchise competition rivaling the ‘best in the world’ David Miller said South Africa was hoping for something like Betway SA20 for years now. He explained the dynamics of good weather, time zone, and more. He said, “the competition among the teams should be really strong so I think this is a tournament that should compete with all the other franchise T20 leagues all over the world.”

Just like Faf du Plessis, Miller also explained how franchise competitions are important, especially for South Africa. He said having franchise games allows one to observe what other leagues are doing and how local cricketers are ‘developing.’ He said, “playing with overseas players and all the Proteas’ international players can only benefit South Africa cricket.”

He also explained how the SA20 tournament will help to improve the national team as the young players can quickly learn to play with the international and local team players. He said the SA20 is a ‘competitive league’ and will involve a lot of ‘pressure moments.’ He further said when a player puts themselves under more pressure, they can learn quickly, and the South African team needs that.

When asked about the key to emerging victorious in franchise competition, Miller said, looking back at his experiences involving the recent IPL win, “different guys did well throughout the competition. You’ve obviously got your core players within that, but you need a contribution from the whole squad throughout the campaign.” The Paarl Royals skipper also mentioned it is crucial to enjoy yourself, keep up the good spirit, and create a ‘positive environment.’

Miller has played for the Rajasthan Royals and the Barbados Royals. When asked how he feels being ‘part of the Royals brand, Miller said, “I really enjoy their brand and what they bring to their party.”

When asked how the overseas players, especially the World Cup-winning players, will help the Paarl Royals team, Miller said the two captains, Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan, will definitely help the Royals team. He also mentioned how he is eager to learn from their experiences. He explained how having the winning captains on the field can help him in decision-making.

David Miller enjoys being consistent in his performance. He is excited to play in franchise competitions, given his love for the game. He said the competitive side of the game keeps him going.

The skipper is most excited to work with young players like Mitch van Buuren and Codi Yusuf and is looking forward “to guiding them through some big performances for the team.” Like Joburg Super Kings captain, Faf du Plessis, Miller also picked Rashid Khan from an SA20 opponent stating ‘he’s a class act.’

Comments