Deepanshu Anand the Mix Master DJ DeepSter Wants to Fly High in the Music World

Deepanshu Anand is a young man known for being an ace Mix Master DJ DeepSter. He hails from Delhi and was brought up by her single mother. His elder brother has remained for him as a fatherly figure who nurtured him and motivated to tread the path he liked. For him, two things have remained close to his heart since his childhood music and cricket. Music has been his true and first love and he always wanted to enter into this field experimenting something new and this happened early in his life when he was barely 16.

He started his career in the field of music when he first turned a DJ in a local nightclub and also became the sound designer for the Nyu’n’Tum Records and remained the part of it for a couple of years. Soon he was recognized for having a good choice of music and zest leading him to play in different Indian cities like Bangalore, Bombay, and Pune. This helped him to carve his niche hard in the music world. Since then it was no looking back for this DJ who soon started getting popularity with his new name DeepSter.

He remained the part of many clubs as DJ like Club Czar, Hotmess and Townhouse Cafe to name a few. Soon he was the resident DJ of the nightclubs including Prankster & Pra Pra Prank. The next moment he got the chance to embark upon his first single called “earthbeat,” which was released the banner of the Nyu’n’Tum Records the very next year. Soon followed were several songs and remixes, which include his popular song called Ye Dilli Hai & I Want To Break Free. Today, he has emerged out as a big name in the world of DJ and has been the part of many music festivals not just in India but also abroad. He has collaborated with groups like Jerome Isma-Ae in Germany and Eelke Kleijn in the Netherlands.

