Delhi- Leh Bus Service Resume Again | Know All the Stops & Details Here

Himachal Government resumes Delhi-Leh Bus service and now travellers can easily enjoy the adventure ride. Delhi-Leh has always been an adventurous ride for the travellers. Now one can enjoy the same via bus service as well. So if you don’t have a bike, even then you can enjoy the adventurous road trip between Delhi to Leh.

As of now, the regular bus service has started, whereas the Deluxe bus will restart from 1st July. This Deluxe bus service is only between Manali and Leh. Check out the route and more details regarding the Delhi-Leh bus service via Manali below.

Delhi-Leh Bus Service Resumes, Here are the Stops

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has resumed the Delhi-Leh bus service again. From the last 8 months, it was closed due to the snowfall. Now the Government has resumed it for the next few months, till the time weather is stable. This bus service will take 2 days to complete the journey between Delhi to Leh. The travelers have to stop for an overnight at Keylong. Whereas after the stop in Keylong, the bus will then reach Leh by the next evening.

Delhi- Leh bus service only operates four months, as in the rest months it remains shut due to snowfall. The stretch of 475 km Manali Leh Highway remains closed due to snowfall. Even it has been out that the bus service is one of the special attraction for the tourists.

More details of Delhi- Leh Bus Service

As the HRTC starts Delhi-Leh bus service and the advance booking rush is at par. By seeing the craze of the tourists, HRTC is all set to run the bus service on a daily basis in between Manali and Leh. During its journey the bus crosses 4 high altitude mountain passes of Himachal and Jammu Kashmir, they are- Tanglangla Pass, Lachungla Pass, Baralacha Pass as well as Rohtang Pass.

So if you are planning to visit Leh, then opt for this Delhi-Leh Bus service now and experience a different World. But make sure you have booked early advance tickets as it’s not easy to get the tickets on urgent basis.

