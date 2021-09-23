Designgiri: A Story of Perseverance and Success

Deepak Goyal’s journey to success is peppered with dramatic ups and downs. From failing in Engineering to restarting education as a graphic design student, and launching an Instagram page that flowered into a successful company, it’s a story that could give many fictional stories a run for their money.

Deepak’s initial work invited lots of attention from prospective clients, who began ordering commissions from him. As the demand and workload grew, he started an offline business and hired a select number of young and talented designers to help with his work.

Designgiri India has worked with more than three hundred brands, with plenty of work coming from abroad. Currently, there are about sixty brands associated with the company, which provides services like logo designing, website development, brand image development, print designing and more. The unprecedented success of the company has allowed Deepak to diversify into other areas of interest, including open up his first salon, after years of researching the business, in 2019. He aims to develop it into a chain of outlets across the nation, beginning with four in Indore by 2022.

Deepak has also diverted his work into the social service sector, having founded an NGO that works with children in disadvantaged areas, providing them with quality education as a means to secure their future. He believes that all of these feats were only possible due to his initial success with Designgiri India, and considers all of his subsequent business and philanthropic endeavours a further feather on the proverbial cap of Designgiri India.

Their portfolio is open for perusal on Instagram on their page Designgiri India, and their services may be contracted through that page, or through the website, they host under the URL designgiriindia.com.

Comments