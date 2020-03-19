Deyga – The Dynamic Revival of Indian Beauty Tradition

Women illuminate the world with their motherly presence. Today they have proved their mettle in every field that was once renowned for men! One of the leading examples of woman power is the unsung story of Mrs. Arthi Raguram, the founder and mother, of Deyga, an organic beauty brand that derives its concept from the principles of ancient Indian beauty techniques.

Deyga, found its roots back in 2016 when Mrs. Arthi sought for a solution to fight the blooming and glooming usage of harsh chemicals in beauty essentials. Being a sensitive skin in her teens, she was always prone to acnes and various skin problems that snatched away her belief in the chemically produced products. That very incident ushered the journey of ‘redeeming the ancient Indian principles of beauty regime’ i.e. ‘the journey of Deyga’.

Deyga is not only a brand but a symbol of purity, symbol of love that India has spread to the world through its golden and rich tradition. From the raw materials to the final products, the process goes pure, vegan, handcrafted and organic from every aspect.

Mrs. Arthi believes that, natural ingredients work as a potent Armor to our skin. They nullify the effect of harmful bacteria that our skin is vulnerable to, every single day. When natural products are used to treat skin problems they not only cute it but improves its elasticity too. This ideology of accepting the natural and giving up on the harsh chemicals has been vividly showcased by her in the purely handcrafted products that Deyga offers to its customers worldwide.

“Deyga’s anti-acne products has been the most sought-after and hero sellers the company has sold till date. The natural and organic ingredients in the products and the process might involve a lot of toil but the reviews from the customers and their feedbacks fairly pay back the invested hard-work and dedication of the entire Deyga team”, are the proud words of Mrs. Arthi.

Standing strong with the pride in Indian Tradition in the ecstatic fast pace world that believes to change with dynamic trend, was the challenge Mrs. Arthi fought and succeeded with flying colors. Contributing her best to the nation, she proves the credibility of a saying by Steve Maraboli, “ The empowered woman is powerful beyond measure and beautiful beyond description”.

Comments