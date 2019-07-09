7 Famous Dharamshalas in Chandigarh For You to Stay

Besides a lot of hotels in Chandigarh, there are many Dharamshalas in Chandigarh where you can stay with full comfort. Chandigarh has many dharamshalas that also offers quality services and facilities to the visitors. All are equal to the hotels. Staying in Chandigarh is not so costly but if you prefer to stay in Dharamshala in Chandigarh, then it can save a lot of money.

In actual fact, the price of Dharamshalas in Chandigarh is just 30-40% of the price of a single room in the Hotel. If you are with family traveling to Chandigarh and doesn’t find a proper stay in a hotel, then you can go up booking a dharamshala in Chandigarh. Here is a list of some of the best dharamshalas in Chandigarh.

Dharamshalas in Chandigarh

Sood Dharamshala

One of the most searched dharamshalas in Chandigarh is Sood Dharamshala. It is located in the sector 22D. It is opposite to Kisan Bhawan Chowk Sector 35 Jan Marg. This dharamshala is near to sector 17 bus stand and a 2 km away from the sector 43 bus stand. You can easily reach here via bus, auto or by cab (Uber, Ola or any other).

Pricing & Other Details: Sood Dharamshala offers 1 bedroom accommodation which includes a double bed and wardrobe. The price of stay for one night is Rs 990. One can contact the Dharamshala to book the room. The room in this stay is well maintained and cleaned that makes it a good option to stay. For family and group accommodations, it is a perfect stay.

Sood Dharamshala in Chandigarh is just 10.3 km away from the Chandigarh Airport and 8 km away from the Railway Station. Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake are less than 7 km away from the dharamshala. The sector 22 Shastri market is also near to this place. At the time of check in to the hotel, it is mandatory to all the persons to show identity card.

Address of Sood Bhawan: Sector 22D, Chandigarh

Contact Number: 01725060223

Chandigarh Gujarat Bhavan

Another popular name in the Dharamshalas in Chandigarh list is the Gujarat Bhavan. It is also a dharamshala which allow people to stay here. The dormitory in Chandigarh is in sector 24. From the sector 43 bus stand, this place is 4.3 km away and 4 km away from Sector 17. One can easily reach here via auto or bus or via cab.

Pricing of Room: Gujarat Bhavan Dharamshala in Chandigarh offers two types of room. The first one is the AC room and the second one is the non-ac room. The charges of the AC room is double as compared to the non-ac. The two-bed ac room price is Rs 800 and it includes amenities such as a double bed and wardrobe. The non-ac room price is Rs 400 which is a budget room.

If you need an extra mattress, then it will cost Rs 200 per piece. All the rooms in this dharamshala in Chandigarh are well maintained and furnished. You will feel like living in a hotel room. Sukhna lake is just 7 km away from the place location and other tourist attractions are also near to this. Before booking a room, one must contact the dormitory.

Address: Batra Cinema, 17, Dakshin Marg, Sector 24, Chandigarh

Phone: 9988455588

Laxmi Narayan Dharamshala in Chandigarh

Located in Sector 20 Chandigarh, the Laxmi Narayan Dharamshala in Chandigarh is also a famous one to stay. It is near to Chandigarh bus stand sector 43 and 17. The dormitory is known to provide the best rooms to the travelers. People can reach here through different modes of transportation. It is just 2.4 km away from 17 sectors.

Pricing & Rooms: This dharamshala in Chandigarh has only one type of room. The room comes furnished with the AC, double bed and wardrobe. Price of room in this is Rs 990. The gate of the dharamshala will remain closed after 11 pm and will open again at 5 am. If you check in late that is after 11 pm then the gate will be open. One can contact the dormitory for the advance booking. Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake are the nearest attraction to this place. Elante Mall is not too far from here.

Shri Laxmi Narayan Dharamshala in Chandigarh doesn’t provide the food facility. People living or staying here will have to eat outside. There are several food courts or markets near to this sector. You can also have street food. Parking facility is available here. Book a stay here at an affordable price if you don’t find any hotel. This is good for families.

Address: Sector 20 C, Near Laxmi Narayan Mandir, Chandigarh

Contact Number: 0172 271 3869

Saini Bhawan Sector 24

Another name in the list of best dharamshalas in Chandigarh is the Saini Bhavan. It is located in the sector 24 Chandigarh. The place is approximately 4 km away from 17 bus stand and 43 bus stand. If you are traveling in a group then there is nothing best than this accommodation in Chandigarh. You will book for up to 80 people in less than 6000. Isn’t it a perfect deal.

Pricing & Rooms: In this Dharamshala in Chandigarh, there are four types of rooms available. And one common hall is also there which is good for groups. Single AC room price is Rs 999 and it includes the double bed and wardrobe. The cooler room price is Rs 400 and it has a double bed with a wardrobe. Also, there is a 3-bed ac room and the 4-bed ac room price is Rs 800 and Rs 1500.

Price of Common hall in this dharamshala in Chandigarh is Rs 5500. It has 80 person capacity. This means if you are in a group visiting Chandigarh, then this dharamshala is best. The place is just 9 km away from the station and from there you can book an auto to reach Saini Bhavan. For extra person stay, there will be Rs 50 charges. The gate remains closed between 10 pm to 5 am.

Saini Bhavan does not provide a food facility. One will have to eat the food outside from the market. There is a proper parking facility available. One must contact the dharamshala to book a room.

Saini Bhavan Address: 12, Sector 24C, Sector 24, Chandigarh

Contact Number: 0172 271 5220

Shri Parshuram Bhawan

Another Dharamshala in Chandigarh that is well-known is the Parshuram Bhawan. Don’t get confused here as there are two parshuram bhawan in Chandigarh. Here we are talking about Sector 37 Parshuram Bhawan. It is just 3 km away from Sector 43 and 4.5 Km away from the Sector 17 bus stand. If you are visiting this place, then you can reach here via bus, cab or auto.

Pricing & Rooms: In terms of room, there are 4 types of rooms available in this Dharamshala in Chandigarh. And the best part is no room is above Rs 800. The first comes the AC room with 2 single beds and the price is Rs 500. The non-ac room price is Rs 150. Price for the 3-bed ac room and the non-ac room is Rs 700 and Rs 200 respectively. The 4 bed AC room in Parshuram price is Rs 800.

The Parshuram Dharamshala in Chandigarh is just 10 km away from Railway Station 11 km away from the Airport Chandigarh. Like all other Dharamshalas in Chandigarh, this also doesn’t provide the food. Parking facility is there.

Address: Sector 37 Market Rd, Sector 37 C, Sector 37, Chandigarh, 160036

Phone Number: 0172 269 0682

Garhwal Bhawan Dharamshala

Another name in the list of DharamShalas in Chandigarh is the Garhwal Bhawan. It is in sector 29 Chandigarh which is just 6 km away from sector 43. From sector 17, the Garhwal Bhawan is just 4 km away. This Bhawan in Chandigarh or the Dharamshala is a perfect staying stop for families. If you didn’t get any room in a hotel, then you can choose this.

Pricing & Rooms: There are two types of rooms available here. The first one is the ac room and the second one is the non-ac room. The price of the AC room is Rs 450 for two people and Rs 350 for a non-ac room. In the AC room, you will get attached bathroom. Food facility is not provided by the Bhawan and traveler will have to eat food outside. And yes, there is a parking facility.

All the major attractions in Chandigarh are near to this. Railway Station is just 5 km away from it. You can easily get transportation from this place. Travelers must call the Dharamshala to book a room in advance.

Address: Sector 29A Garhwal Bhawan, 5, Sai Baba Rd, Chandigarh

Phone Number: 01722640897

Gujjar Bhawan Chandigarh

Another best Dharamshala in Chandigarh is the Gujjar Bhawan. This Bhawan is in Sector 28 Chandigarh and is a perfect place to stay. From the sector 28 bus stop, the distance to this dharamshala in Chandigarh is just 1 km. And it is about 6.1 km distance from Railway Station and 18 km from the Airport.

Rooms & Pricing: There is only one type of room available in this Dharamshala. All rooms are without AC and the price of each room is Rs 800. This dharamshala in Chandigarh also provides the food facility and parking facility to the travelers. Extra person charges are also there. People need to call the dharamshala to book a room.

The best part of staying in this dharamshala is that the food will be provided inside the premises. You need not go anywhere outside for food. Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, Elante Mall, and other tourist attractions are near to this place. One can easily reach with Auto or cab or Bus.

Address: 3170, Chandi Path, Sector 28 D, Sector 28, Chandigarh

Phone Number: 93161 35930

These are one of the best Dharamshalas in Chandigarh. But this doesn’t mean that these are the only available dharamshalas in City Beautiful. There are several others. In Panchkula and Mohali you can also find many ones. But not all the dharamshalas offer food, and booking is a must before staying. So it is advisable to those who are looking for a stay to first call up the dharamshala and then book a room.

