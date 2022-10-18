Did You Know Which Brands Our Famous Indian Cricketers Endorse?

We have always seen TV actors and Bollywood celebrities in TV advertisements breaking our favourite sports match or TV serials. But lately, the Indian cricketers have also started to do brand endorsements and create small TV commercials to earn income out of the board.

Unlike other countries, our cricketers are not just cricketers but celebrities. Finding an Indian cricketer in the highest-earning celebrities list would not be surprising in India.

This is not only through the salaries or payments through the boards but they charge a massive amount for the brand endorsements too. They charge around 1-5 crores per brand endorsement or even more.

We have listed out the top 5 Indian cricketers right now who earn through the brand endorsements.

M.S. Dhoni

Now, the former Indian cricketer and most loved cricket captain did his first commercial for the soap company named Mysore Sandal Soap in 2004 and later he signed for TVS Motors to be their brand ambassador.

He has done commercials for Lays, Pepsico, SRMB Steel, Snickers, GoDaddy, Amity University, Cars24, Netmeds.com, Oppo, Mastercard India, Dream 11 and many more. Dhoni was seen advertising for the Oreo biscuits brand with cute baby Ziva. The father-daughter duo is rocking the Mondelez international company and one of the best biscuits Oreo ad.

M.S. Dhoni is not only an inspiration but he also influenced a lot of people in India to begin watching cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar

Believed as the god of cricket by many Indians, Sachin Tendulkar is a very popular and a national icon for Indians.

Sachin made his first appearance on the TV commercials in 1989 for Johnson & Johnson band-aid company.

The legend was seen endorsing multiple brands like Castrol, Boost, Unacademy which is a learning platform, Sunfeast, Britannia which is our most loved cookies brand, Pepsi, Canon camera, MRF tyres, Philips, Action shoes and many others. According to the caknowledge.com, Sachin’s net worth from the brand endorsements is 17-20 crores rupees annually.

Virat Kohli

The most loved Indian cricketer by the GenZ as well as the adults. Virat is seen working for all sorts of commercials from clothing brands to food items. He is endorsing the products Too Yum which is a chips food packet, Volini – a pain reliever product, Hero Motocorp, Google Duo, Himalaya Mens’ face wash, Vivo, Puma and a couple others. Virat is a brand ambassador for the MPL online betting app that is famous for Fantasy cricket Leagues.

Virat owns a stake in the famous clothing brand, Wrogn. Wrogn is well-known for its stylish and quirky T-shirts. Virat along with his wife Anushka, has also done a few brand endorsements with Head & Shoulders shampoo, Blue Tribe which is a plant based meat company.

Virendar Sehwag

The legendary cricketer Viru works as the commentator in Star Sports. He endorses brands like boost, adidas, Karbonn mobiles, Emami’s Zandu balm, Samsung mobile, Hero Honda. The cricketer has also been a brand ambassador on the ComeOn betting app.

Viru is very active on social media and is very popular among the Indian youth. He owns some very luxurious cars like BMW and Bentley.

Yuvraj Singh

The retired Indian cricketer rules over the hearts of the Indians. He endorsed some of the brands like Puma, LG, Revital, Whirlpool, Oppo, Birla Sun Life Insurance, Cadbury, Lays and more.

The cricketer is a great role model for many Indians and is a true fighter against challenges. He fought very bravely with cancer and has his own brand ‘YouWeCan’ which donates money to the needy cancer patients who cannot fund their treatments.

Does it Make a Difference if Cricketers Endorse Betting Brands?

Influencer marketing is growing big these days. People really like to follow their favourite stars and be interested in everything they do. Cricket and the betting industry share a close relationship. For example, Virat Kohli endorsing the brand MPL will make his fans buy Indian Jerseys from MPL.

Also, he is not the only one in the race to do so but a lot of famous cricketers and TV actors nowadays endorse betting apps. Chris Gayle for example endorses the famous betting app 10Cric. This is a great symbol of not only the entertainment industry working together, but also several Indian sports betting apps bringing in a new wave of motivation.

Cricketers promoting bonus offers and free bets for sports like Kabaddi and Kho Kho which did not get attention like cricket as before not only increases the viewership, but also makes the younger generation more interested.

Top betting apps in India have invested heavily in various cricket leagues across the globe. But now they not only endorse cricket leagues but also other sports leagues like the Pro Kabaddi League and Female Cricket Leagues. These lucrative endorsements by famous cricketers help to promote the leagues and also the betting platforms among betting enthusiasts.

