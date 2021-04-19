Difference Between Software Engineering And Software Development

I know you are here because you got confused between Software Developer and Software Engineer? However, these terminologies are used interchangeably.
This article will help you understand the difference between a software developer and a software engineer in terms of their roles and responsibilities, prerequisites, challenges, salaries.

What is Software Engineering?

Software is a process of applying engineering to software i.e it represents  “application of a scientific, operation, and maintenance of software. They are also called demand gathering and analyzing. Software engineering includes:-

  1. Study existing software programs and suggest improvements.
  2. Assess the programming desires of their consumer.
  3. Monitor computer programmers who write the program code.
  4. Verify new software.
  5. Making system design.
  6. Prototyping.
  7. Software development and coding part.
  8. Discussions with purchasers.
  9. Troubleshooting
  10. Deployment
  11. Following up
  12. Handling hardware and networking part conjointly generally
  13. Giving demonstrations
  14. More like testing, team leading, etc.

What is Software Development?

A software developer writes the code as coders or programmers do.

The software developer will:-

  1. Produce the backend and info
  2. Develop the front-end applications
  3. Collaborate with different developers to make programs
  4. Establish the software 
  5. Assess existing software and advocate upgrades
  6. Produce software that will build computer applications 
  7. Produce the middle layer of software
  8. Giving higher alternatives to user demand
  9. Integrate with third-party programs
  10. Deploy the application

Best Practices for Software Engineers:

  • Engineers should be helpful to the clients as well as the employer. 
  • Computer engineers must able to uphold independence in their professional method.
  • Guarantee the quality of products that must meet the maximum standards of professionalism.
  • Use the ethical method for maintenance and development 

Best Practices for Software Developers

  • Understand how the code can be converted into business logic.
  • Write your daily goals of coding
  • Start with the toughest part of your project
  • In the project, effectively use the code
  • Access your instant coding task

Certificates for both software engineer and developers are: 

  • Software engineering certification  – Great Learning in collaboration with IIT-Madras
  • Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer – Microsoft Corporation
  • Software Quality Engineer – American Society for Quality
  • Software development course – Great Learning in collaboration with IIIT- Hyderabad
  • Software Cyber Security – Global Information Assurance Certification ( GIAC)
  • Software Engineering Master Certification – IEEE
  • Certified Software Development Professional – IEEE
  • Certified Software Tester – International Software Certification Board
  • Application Developer – Dell Corporation
  • Java SE6 Developer – Oracle Corporation

Software Developer

Education

Software developers are likely to hold a bachelor’s degree in a field mostly in the computer science stream. Some of the courses which are already present in your degree are

  • Information systems analysis and design
  • C+ Programming
  • Usability in software design
  • Project management
  • Applied software practice

Responsibilities

Software developers are expected to work on: 

  • Talking through requirements with clients
  • Testing software and fixing problems
  • Maintaining systems once they’re up and running
  • Being a part of technical designing
  • Integrate software components
  • Producing efficient codes
  • Writing program codes for reference and reporting

Software Engineer

Education

Software engineers are more dominant than software developers. So, software engineers have an engineering degree with a highly technical background stream like computer science, information science etc. Some of the courses which are already present in your degree are

  • Computer systems fundamentals
  • Design and analysis of data structures and algorithms
  • Operating systems
  • Software architecture
  • Object orientated software design

Responsibilities

Software engineers are expected to work on: 

  • Modifying existing software 
  • Analyse user needs and software requirements to determine the design within time and cost constraints.
  • Client interaction- about system design and maintenance.
  • Supervising the work of programmers and technologists
  • Maintain large scale data  IT architecture…
  • Work efficiently by themselves and within small teams.
  • Conducts systems analysis to improve operations

Challenges Faced by Software Developers

Some common challenges faced by Software Developers are

  • Inability to cope up with changing requirements.
  • Misinterpretation of end-user requirements.
  • Working with the models that don’t fit together.
  • Poor-quality software, especially in low-cost projects.
  • Late discovery of crucial project flaws.

Challenges Faced by Software Engineers

Some common challenges faced by Software Developers are

  • High software cost in critical areas such as nuclear power plants.
  • Communication between diverse software systems.
  • The increasing complexity of software systems.
  • Increased market demand due to the shortage of employees in the engineering field, has raised the high salary expectations. 
Factor Software Engineer Software Developer
Degree Bachelor’s degrees in software engineering or B.E in computer science or information science  Any science degree like BCA, MCA, B.E.
Type of activity Software engineering is a team activity. Development can be done alone
Work process They are  involved in the complete process Development is one aspect of the software process.
Working style Works on applications, tools, components with other engineers to build a system. A developer writes a complete program.
Career Path
  • Software engineer
  • Principal software engineer
  • Lead Software Development Engineer
  • Software Architect
  • Developer
Working style Software Engineers tend to solve issues on a  larger scale.  Developers tend to slove their programming bugs 
Tools A software engineer can create the tools to develop software like visual studio, eclipse etc. Developers use software tools to develop web, mobile, and desktop applications.
Skills  Build a software
Responsible for the whole system
Apply engineering principles to create a product

 Work directly with the client
Need working knowledge of software to balance what the client wants and what can be provided.
Salaries Software Engineer average salary is $105,831 per year. Software Developer average salary is $92,280 per year.

This article has given you the detailed difference between software engineering and software development. Tough they have resemblances, yet there are a lot of differences between both of them as far as job roles, experience, job type, and job responsibilities are concerned. I hope the knowledge I have shared with you in this article is helpful. You can share your thoughts about this article in the comments section.

