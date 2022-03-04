Different Types of Visa in the US

Every year, millions of people come and go from the US. It’s a popular location for both tourists and immigrants. Non-US citizens need a visa to enter the country.

Entry into the United States is entirely up to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and CBP Inspectors, even if you have a valid US Visa. Visa types are broadly grouped into two: immigrant and nonimmigrant visa. However, below are the common types.

Immigrant Visa

An immigrant visa gives you the right to stay in the United States for the rest of your life. You can stay and work in the United States for as long as you desire if you have a Green Card. The following are the several types of visas available for entry into the United States:

Employment-based visa

Family-based immigration

Diversity visa program

Work Visa

There are a wide variety of work visas available in the US. To work legally in the US, you must first select a specific type of work visa. Each type of visa has its own unique requirements, application process, fee, and turnaround time. It takes a long time and a lot of effort to apply for most work visas.

A job offer from a company in the United States is the first requirement. However, you can’t leave the company that hired you to work for another company.

Tourist or Business Visa

Under this tourist or business visa, there are two types of visas available. They’re:

B-1: This is for business associates, conference attendees, estate executors, and contract negotiators.

B-2: This can be used for both pleasure and medical purposes. Tourism, visits to family and friends, medical care, and other social or service-oriented activities are all examples of this.

The two types of visas are frequently combined and issued as a single document. You must demonstrate to the consular official that your stay in the United States is just for a short period. You must provide proof of finances to meet your expenses while you are there. As part of the application, proof of residency outside the United States is required. This visa does not allow you to accept any job offer.

Student Visa

The school or program must first admit foreign nationals who wish to study in the United States they plan to participate in. To apply for a student visa, you will be provided with the relevant approval paperwork once the university approves them. Students have 120 days from the start of their I-20 to apply for a visa and 30 days from their I-20 to travel. Students can apply for one of these visas:

Visa type F-1

A student visa that permits you to study in an American-accredited school or an approved English-language program is available to individuals who choose to do so. Obtaining a student visa is necessary if your course requires more than 18 hours of class time per week. Students enrolled in a public secondary school can apply for this type of visa.

The M-1 visa

You are eligible for this visa if you are going for non-vocational training or training in the United States. It is possible to enrol children with nonimmigrant visa status in public high school and elementary institutions.

However, students who take a five-month or longer sabbatical from their studies in the United States may lose their F-1 or M-1 status unless their foreign activities are connected to their course.

K-3 Spousal Visa

An American citizen’s spouse can enter the United States on a K-3 visa while waiting to receive a green card (permanent residency).

The usual K3 visa processing time is between six and nine months. This is around the time it takes for USCIS to accept a green card application for marriage-based immigration. Because of the time it takes to execute a K-3 visa application, most people decide not to do so.

To be eligible for the K-3 visa, couples legally married outside of the United States must meet certain criteria. The applicant’s spouse must be a US citizen legally and proof of marriage must be ascertained.

Religious Visa

The R-type Visa is available to persons who seek to work for a religious organization in America. Those authorized to undertake religious activities by a recognized entity are included in the definition of a religious worker.

Journalists or Media Visa

People whose media work necessitate them to be in the US can get an I visa. The applicant typically lives outside of the United States and only plans to come to the United States for a short time.

If you are an independent journo, you must be able to show that you have enough money to pay for your stay in the U.S. Otherwise, you will have to present an employment contract to you are showing you work for a media company.

A visitor’s visa is issued to the journalist for these reasons;

Attending a conference or other gathering

A special talk given by a guest

Accomplishments in academic pursuits

Investing in audio and video gear

Vacation

Once your reasons have been confirmed, applying for this visa becomes easy and stress-free.

Conclusion

If you are unclear about which visa is best for you, you can employ an immigration lawyer to help you figure it out.

Comments