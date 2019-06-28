DJ/Music Producer Guru Kohli Plans to Turn Into a Singer

Being a DJ/music producer has been a major part of my life and it all began when I was 16 years old where I was mesmerized with the world of DJ at a college farewell. I was a curious little kid who had just found his passionate career and wanted to learn everything about it. In 2017, I was all into the world of music by remixing songs and it was then that my journey of music producer began.

I put my best foot forward into the Bollywood music in late 2017 where I had put a small part of work in Judwaa 2 and the music production was done by the famous Meet Bros. I have done more than 300 shows and 70 music projects where I have worked along with many famous and renowned artists and singers. Bollywood music remix has been my forte since day one and you can hear my small contribution to it in the song Aa Toh Sahi from the movie Judwaa 2.

Deep down, I loved singing where my friends and some of the singers have complimented me for my good voice. It was initially my father’s dream to become a singer but he couldn’t make it big, so he direly wants me to become one and make it big in the music industry. It is for this reason I want to go that extra mile into singing with my upcoming debut track.

I pursue every profession with utmost enthusiasm and zeal and I hope to add my unique touch in the music industry with my singing.

