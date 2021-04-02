Do CBD Gummies Improve Your Sleep Quality?

Sleep has always been an important factor when it comes to health. People across of all ages suffer from sleep problems or disorders for various reasons. As much as falling asleep is important, it has been found that people are not able to stay asleep as well. With millions of people suffering from sleep-related issues, it has lead to health issues such as memory loss, poor motor skills, decreased work efficiency, and even health-related problems. So it comes with no surprise that people are searching for remedies that can help them and boost their health. One such method that has been gaining a lot of popularity is CBD or cannabidiol.

Now CBD is often misunderstood by people as it gets you high. But when you look at history, cannabis has been used for possible health benefits since 1500 BC and 1200 AD. This CBD compound is found in the cannabis plant along with Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) which is the psychoactive component of the marijuana plant. Both these components affect a person differently as THC can get the person high whereas CBD does not. CBD not only reduces pain, anxiety but also boosts your daily efficiency and cognitive ability. Want to know more about CBD and other CBD products? Leafnation.com has experts who have created guides to educate the public about this exceptional plant.

While there are many ways of consuming CBD, today we will be talking about the benefits of CBD gummies and how it helps improve your sleep.

What are CBD Gummies?

CBD can be infused in many products such as oil, cream, coffee, or even tea but CBD gummies have always been the one that stands out among the rest. These CBD gummies are edible candies that contain cannabidiol oil. These gummies come in different shapes and sizes that are sweet, chewy, and easy to swallow. It is an excellent way to enjoy the effects of CBD especially for first-time considers. CBD gummies are an excellent way to digest CBD and reap all the possible benefits that it offers.

Even though most CBD products are not cleared by Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it is important that you choose the right products as quality will vary. The CBD concentration will vary from product to product so ensure that you look for quality gummies to make the most out of it. Digesting CBD gummies can take up to 30 minutes to kick in and last longer than tinctures.

Can CBD gummies make you high?

As we learned earlier that CBD is a non-psychoactive that is present in marijuana. CBD gummies are derived from hemp that contains very little THC. CBD is the main ingredient that is very effective and helps you sleep better and combat insomnia. CBD once digested it interacts with the natural endocannabinoids present in your body that improves moods, improves energy, regulates appetite, and much more. CBD products must be under the 0.3 percent threshold of THC in order to be cleared by federal law. The different type of extracted CBD oils are:

Broad Spectrum – Trace amounts of THC

Full Spectrum – Below 0.01% THC

CBD Isolate – Below 0.02% THC

Do CBD gummies make you sleepy?

There are many reasons how CBD can help improve your sleep. In fact, there are no scientifically proven studies that link CBD to sleep. But CBD has been associated with helping sleep cycle issues which are mostly related to stress-related disorders. While CBD may also help patients who are suffering from anxiety, PTSD, or even depression. Pain can also contribute to sleeplessness, and CBD may help reduce inflammation to deliver pain relief, which could help users sleep better.

When you consume CBD gummies it directly impacts your naturally occurring cannabinoids present in the human body. Once the CBD attaches itself to the endocannabinoid system (ECS), the has a direct link to the brain which helps improve mood, control stress, reduce anxiety, appetite, and so on. It also helps to regulate your body functions and also enhances your sleep cycle by activating your ECS receptors. Once they connect themselves to the receptors it influences them to release melatonin and serotonin. These biochemicals help you maintain a healthy sleep cycle and improve the quality of your sleep.

Pain can a significant factor that leads to sleepless nights, CBD can be your best bet as it helps reduce the pain by influencing your receptors. These receptors then reduce the pain signals that are sent to the brain which helps you sleep better at night. Daytime grogginess and daytime sleepiness can directly interfere with your night sleep. So if you are going through this experience, CBD gummies can help you maintain a good sleep cycle. A healthy sleep cycle will also help in improving your mood and efficiency. CBD also tends to cause relaxation and a mellow feeling by impacting your muscle receptors and regulate cortisol hormone that causes anxiety.

Are CBD Gummies good for you?

While there are no specific scientific studies that prove CBD gummies work but the CBD present can be effective in providing some health benefits. Although, the research of CBD effectiveness is tested only in pure CBD oil and not in gummies. Even though many people have reported relief and benefits from consuming CBD gummies. If you are new to adding CBD gummies to your diet, ensure that you start a small number of doses first and gradually increase them to match your body needs accordingly. Look for quality CBD gummies that do not contain any harmful substances. Lastly, if you are still confused and still don’t know the amount to consume safely, you can consider consulting your doctor.

Comments