We are far ahead of the days when plastic surgery as a medical specialty was feared and for long was a taboo topic to talk about. Modern-day Plastic Surgery has evolved into broader themes, interacts efficiently with other disciplines of medicine, and further extends to merging the art of physical forms with medical science.

Profile

All that having said, the search and access of Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeons are muddled with over-information and often less experienced surgeons who aren’t as sharp. So it’s important that we know surgeons who are not only qualified professionals but also experienced, trained, and exposed enough to offer a practice that is holistic in nature.

Dr. Viral Desai is a popular name in the Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery field. He is renowned in Mumbai and in Pune for his award-winning service, clinics that are savvy, and a staff that upholds the virtues of patient safety and care deeply.



Youtube Video – Dr. Viral Desai Biography | Everything you need to know about Dr. Viral Desai

Career

Dr. Viral Desai is a Board-Certified Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon. He runs his clinic Center for Plastic Surgery and Laser Super-specialities which is home to the most advanced methods of surgery and a sound arm that blends aesthetics and medical science to bring about a positive difference in the lives of people from all walks of life, including leading TV and film personalities. He is often referred to as a celebrity plastic surgeon as he has treated hundreds of them.

Awards

Dr. Desai carries twenty years of glorious journey of expertise and experience that he has garnered from across the globe and the best surgeons. He is a recipient of numerous awards that are a telling tale of his craft. Below is a list of awards that stand tall on his wall of fame:

-Icon of Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery in India, 2013

-Best Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeon of India, 2014

-India’s Most Promising Hair Transplant Surgeon, 2015

-India’s Most Admired Plastic & Cosmetic Surgeon, 2015

-Indian Of The Year(Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery), 2016

-Midday Icon in Plastic Surgery & Hair Restoration Clinic,2018

-Times Health Excellence Award for Best Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery Clinic, 2019

Member of

There is nothing more compassionate than medical practitioners encouraging positive narratives about their practice so that a growing number of people – men and women, can be open to asking questions and learn about the benefits that medical advancements have to offer. Dr. Desai is a member of noted regional and international bodies that act as a medium to impart the right knowledge and conversations to aspiring surgeons and people in general. He is a proactive advocate for creating a reassuring outlook on Plastic Surgery procedures that otherwise raise an eyebrow. Below is a list of his professional partnerships:

-International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS)

-Association of Plastic Surgeons of India (APSI)

-International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS)

-Indian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (IAAPS)

-International Masters Course on Aging Science (IMCAS)

-Cosmetic Dermatology Society India (CDSI)

-Maharashtra Association of Plastic Surgeons

-Consultants Association of India

-Indian Medical Association (IMA)

-Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai (AAPS)

-Santa Cruz Medical Association & General Practioner’s Association

Conclusion

These member bodies look after the dissemination of information and knowledge about plastic surgery. They also undertake regular training and workshops that are a display of surgical techniques and products. Such interactions become a fertile ground for aspiring surgeons. We need more such practitioners who are holistic in their approach to offering their services.

