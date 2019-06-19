DU Admission 2019: University to Soon Close the Process | Check the New Last Date Here

Delhi University has extended the last date for PG, PhD and M. Phill course registration for the year 2019. After the directions of Delhi High Court, DU has extended the last date for registration. The University of Delhi started the registration process for admission on 30 May 2019. Further, it was supposed to end the registration process by 14 June 2019.

DU is one of the most picked and well-known University and every year lakh of candidates fill up the admission form. But unfortunately, only a few of them make their path to the entry in DU. Check out the new last date and admission process details for DU Admission 2019 below.

Delhi University Extended the Last Date for Admission 2019

Delhi University extended the last date for PG, P.hD and M.Phill registration for the year 2019. According to the last notification, DU was supposed to end the registration process by 14 June 2019. Now it has pushed the last date a week more and the willing candidates can register themselves till 22 June 2019. Even the last date for UG courses have also extended to 22 June.

As of now, 3.40 Lakh candidates had already registered for the same and only 2.3 Lakh made the payment. Whereas the extension of the last date will active more students to apply for UG and PG courses in DU for the year 2019. Earlier DU only extended the last date for UG courses and then extended the same for all the courses. As to provide equal opportunity to all the students willing to get admission in DU.

Know Admission Process and More details of DU Admission 2019 Here

Earlier, Delhi University was to announce the first cutoff on 22 June, but now the same may be released by the end of this month. Candidates willing to get admission in any course in DU may apply via online mode. As far as the process is concerned, DU will take admission in PG courses via an entrance exam and merit list. Further, the candidates have to appear for the interview and then the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the performance.

After clearing all these, candidates will then have to appear for the document verification process for the allotted seat in the respective department and the University. For more details regarding the DU Admission 2019, candidates are requested to check the official website on a regular basis.

Comments