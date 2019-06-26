E-commerce Business Tips for Beginners

So you have finally decided to start your e-commerce business but confused about where to start? Well, you are not alone. When I started mine, I was just as confused as you are right now.

I had no mentor or family member who was in this field to help me out. I made a lot of mistakes and learned so much from them. I remember staying up till 4 in the morning researching how my E-commerce business would work or how I could make a successful one.

It’s been more than 6 years since I started. I have 3 successful E-commerce sites running now, and I am here to share things that I have learned from my experience over the past 6 years.

5 Tips that will help you run a successful E-commerce business in 2019

Payment Method

When it comes to running an E-commerce website, you will need Payment Gateways, so what is a payment gateway? It is basically an e-commerce service that processes payments. It can be done through credit cards, debit cards, online wallets, PayPal, etc.

It basically acts as a bridge between the website and the bank. Finding the right payment gateway can be a little difficult, but if you spend some time researching, you will find some good ones.

Find your niche

When it comes to any online business, you have to find a niche. It is the first and most important step in setting up your business. There is no rush for it, take your time and research something that interests you. It has to be something that you are passionate about, so you do not get bored working.

You can get a domain with a “coming soon” page, but do not start setting up the website unless you are 100% sure you know what you are getting into. Once you find the perfect niche for you, that’s when you need to start setting up the website.

Social Media Marketing

Social media is literally the biggest thing happening on the internet. You need to find out strategic ways to boost the social media presence of your business. Understand that social media is like the heartbeat of any e-commerce business. It gives you an uninterrupted glance into the lives of your customers.

Once you start growing, it is perfectly fine to get a social media manager, but be sure to stay involved in it. The more you promote your products on social media platforms, the more sales you will generate.

SEO

If you have done a little bit of research, you must have come across the word ‘SEO’. It means Search Engine Optimization, and it is extremely important for every website. E-commerce has been with us for a long time and chances are, whatever niche you choose, you will have a few competitors.

So, how exactly do you make your website stand out? That is what SEO is all about. Doing proper SEO will help your website rank higher in search engines and will make it appear in more results.

Customer Service

More than 50% of customers claim that a good service interaction is what influences them to buy a product from a website. When you are just starting, you will have a few customers, but make sure to stay in touch with them and help them out in every way possible. The better the customer service you provide, the more they will recommend your website to others.

Conclusion:

There you go, these are the 5 Tips you should keep in mind if you want to start an E-commerce Business in 2019. Use these tips to your advantage and remember that running an E-commerce is no rocket science. Be consistent with the work, and play it smart. Good luck!

