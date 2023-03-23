Everything You Should Know About Creating ATM PINs for HDFC Credit Cards

The PIN (Personal Identification Number), is a four-digit number that you have to enter each time you make a credit card payment or cash withdrawal at an ATM. Since the PIN acts as proof of your identity, a transaction will only be executed if you enter the correct number. Therefore, it is very important to keep it confidential at all times and not share it with anyone.

Now, when you apply for and receive an HDFC credit card, you also receive a four-digit PIN. You can either choose to use the PIN provided to you or generate one of your own. Unsure of how HDFC credit card PIN generation works? Here’s a quick look at the different methods that you can follow to get your hands on the four-digit number.

How to Generate an HDFC Credit Card PIN?

There are three different methods by which you can generate your HDFC credit card PIN. Here’s a detailed overview of the process that you would have to follow for each of these methods.

HDFC Credit Card PIN Generation Via Internet Banking

HDFC Bank’s netbanking portal allows you to complete your credit card payment as well as to generate the four-digit PIN for the card. In fact, generating the PIN via net banking is by far the easiest and the quickest way too. Here’s a step-by-step guide that you can follow to create a PIN for your card.

Step 1: Visit HDFC Bank’s Internet Banking portal.

Step 2: Use your credentials to log into your account.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Cards’ menu on the homepage.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Request’ tab on the left side of the webpage and then on the ‘Instant PIN Generation’ option.

Step 5: Choose the credit card for which you would like to generate the PIN.

Step 6: Enter the four-digit PIN that you would like to set for the card and continue.

Step 7: A One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number. Enter it in the respective field to authenticate the transaction.

That’s it! The four-digit PIN that you entered will now have been set. You can now use the PIN to authenticate transactions that you make on your credit card.

HDFC Credit Card PIN Generation Via the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS)

If you don’t have access to the internet or prefer to generate the PIN through the offline method, you can use the bank’s Interactive Voice Response System. Here’s a quick look at the steps that you would have to follow to complete the HDFC credit card PIN generation process.

Step 1: From your registered mobile number, place a call to HDFC Bank’s toll-free number – 1860 266 0333.

Step 2: Once you get connected to the IVRS, enter your credit card’s last four digits followed by the hash key.

Step 3: Select 1 for credit card PIN generation.

Step 4: Once again, select 1 to generate a One-Time Password (OTP). The OTP will be sent as an SMS to your registered mobile number.

Step 5: Input the OTP that you received on your phone.

Step 6: Once the IVRS system successfully validates the One-Time Password, you will be asked to enter the four-digit PIN that you would like to set.

Step 7: Enter the four-digit PIN followed by the hash key.

The PIN that you entered will be linked to your HDFC credit card instantly and can be used to conduct transactions. If the call gets disconnected after you receive the OTP, you can simply call the toll-free number again and go through steps 1 and 2. When you come to step 3, select 2 instead of 1 and enter the 6-digit OTP that you received and proceed to complete the rest of the steps.

HDFC Credit Card PIN Generation Via an ATM

Finally, you can also set your preferred four-digit PIN for your HDFC credit card by visiting a nearby HDFC Bank ATM. The steps that you need to follow in this case are listed below.

Step 1: Visit the nearest HDFC Bank ATM.

Step 2: Insert your HDFC credit card into the ATM and select the ‘Create New ATM PIN using OTP’ option.

Step 3: You should receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter it and proceed.

Step 4: Then, enter your registered mobile number.

Step 5: Enter the four-digit PIN that you would like to assign to your HDFC Bank credit card.

Conclusion

So, these are the three different methods for HDFC credit card PIN generation. As you can see, setting the four-digit PIN via internet banking is the easiest and the most convenient option. If you’ve already set a PIN for your credit card payments but don’t seem to remember it, you can use any one of the above-mentioned methods to reset it and set a new one as well.

Comments