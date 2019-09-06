Fahad Kidwai – From Jumping High to Touching The Highest Peak of Success, He Earned a Lot

He is among those who never ever give up no matter how difficult the situation is. For him hard work is everything and leave no stone unturned.

Fahad Kidwai is a 25-year-old young Fashion choreographer, Model trainer, Designer, Stylist, Fashion consultant and Show director from Dubai. He was one of the most successful athletes of Dubai and has won countless laurels in the high jump and set a benchmark for others by grabbing the Gold.

His list of Laurels is increased like he is a National High Jump Gold medalist 2012 (UAE Team) National 4×100 Relay Silver Medalist 2012 (UAE Team). But after his accident where he almost lost his leg and Could not jump again so he started modelling career in 2012 and with Choreohraphing career in 2013 where he got enormous opportunities and came out with flying colours.

His list of achievements is very impressive starting from Team Events he has won 56 Shows and choreographed 29 fashion shows and 50 photoshoots, also works as an assistant director for a movie. His experience of work is substantial.

He is planning to establish a modelling school for students of ages 10 to 35, where he can impart his knowledge and work experience with them. Thus, we wish a humble and most energetic person all the best for his future.

