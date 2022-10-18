Famous Cricket Stadiums in and Around Chandigarh

Chandigarh or the City Beautiful has more definition to it than just its luscious gardens and amazing punjabi food. Chandigarh is now the first city in the country to have 4 major cricket stadiums within a radius of less than 30 km. After Mohali on behalf of Punjab Cricket Association, now Chandigarh has a stadium in Mullanpur. Chandigarh, the capital of the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, is a planned city designed by the Swiss-French modernist architect, Le Corbusier. As development advanced there was a need to expand the number of cricket stadiums in Chandigarh and the tricity.

Cricket Stadiums in and around Chandigarh

Since the PCA Stadium at Mohali was hosting a lot of international matches the city saw the demand and here is a detailed list of all the cricket stadiums that the capital has now.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium

The Punjab Cricket Association has established an international standard cricket stadium spread over 41.95 acre at a cost of Rs 230 crore. The stadium was named after Maharaja Yadvindra Singh in 2021, to honour the applauded test cricketer. The new stadium has three grounds and one ground is only for international matches, while the other one is for domestic and the third for practice. The PCA stadium in Mohali is built only on 13 acres, contrary to the new stadium which is spread over 38 acres.

This ground has not only provided easy access to people from Mohali, Chandigarh and Panchkula but is so big that it is easy to manage the crowd. PCA has provided better parking lots, state-of-the-art gymnasium and a clubhouse at the new stadium with two grounds for matches and practice as well as state of the art cricket academy of stature which would attract trainees.

IS Bindra Cricket Stadium

Built in 1992, inaugurated in 1993 this was the first World Class Cricket Stadium in Mohali with all the International level cricketing facilities. It is spacious and well-equipped with the latest technology and the stadium and has been a home to teams such as Kings XI Punjab and the Punjab Cricket Team. The stadium was called the Mohali Stadium or the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, is the 19th Test cricket venue in India. The pitch has been considered to be good for fast bowlers and sometimes for spinners. The sporting wickets, lush green outfield, spacious dressing-rooms, excellent practice-facilities and state-of-the-art gymnasium at the PCA Stadium, have been hailed by cricketers the world over.

The stadium hosts many national and international matches in the region and has become the place for all aspiring sportspersons. Cited by many as a good place to visit, this stadium has a long history of experiencing everything from laughs, tears, and memories of a lifetime.

Sector 16 Cricket Stadium

Located in the heart of Chandigarh and the stadium is one of the oldest and was built in late 90s. The first One Day International match was hosted in January 1985 and the first test match took place only in 1990. Golden players of that era like Kapil Dev, Chetan Sharma and Yograj Singh started playing cricket at the Sector 16 Stadium.The Cricket Stadium has a capacity of housing a whopping 30,000 people at a time. Known to be the venue for quite a number of IPL matches, the place has good food, offers a decent time, and also offers a good chance to practise for young cricketers. It is located very centrally and though being small in size, it covers up that minor disadvantage by the major cricket stadium vibes that it radiates.

Tau Devilal Cricket Stadium

Located in Panchkula, the stadium is a multi-sport complex. It can hold both day and night matches. The stadium is famous for the Indian Cricket League Twenty20 tournament. The stadium is capable of holding around 7000 spectators and has four batting nets with concrete pitches for practice. The outfield is rough and patchy and the pitch is an untested one. The stadium has practice facilities including four batting nets behind the ground all containing concrete pitches to bat on.

