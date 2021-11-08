Five things to consider before purchasing a love doll

Buying A doll is not a small feat. A sex love doll is a commodity you can use for a long time. And so, before embarking on the journey of purchasing one, you have to take time to make a good decision. The love doll is an expensive commodity, so before buying, one has to consider many factors. You will need to consider specifications like the body shape, eye color, height, size of breasts and buttocks, and many more that we will look into as we move further on.

What kind of sex doll do you want to buy? The TPE sex doll or the silicone sex doll?.

The TPE love doll price compared with the silicone sex doll is cheaper. The silicone sex doll is a premium sex doll, making the price relatively higher than the TPE sex doll. The kind of sex doll you wish to buy and the amount of money needed to buy it go a long way in determining the quality of sex doll you will eventually obtain. Some people prefer the TPE sex doll because of its flexibility, while others prefer the silicone type because of its rigidness.

Many qualities distinguish the two types of sex dolls, and sometimes you might face challenges while trying to get the kind you want. You might want to buy a silicone sex doll but not have the money for it, while in some instances, you may desire a TPE sex doll that might not be available at that moment which leaves you with two options;

You have to buy the silicone type

You have to wait for the TPE type

Now, what do you do if that’s the case? The main thing here is your satisfaction which goes a long way in influencing the choice you make.

What brand to choose.

There are many brands of love dolls. Some are from the big and famous companies while others are from the small companies. Where you buy a love doll plays a crucial role in determining the quality of the love doll you want to acquire. If you get your love doll from a small company, it might not be the best quality you desire. The product’s durability might be poor and have side effects on your skin which is dangerous. Buying from the big companies is better because they are well known and have more customers, which is a testament to the quality of their product.

It serves as a shred of evidence and assurance that if you buy from the big companies, you will get maximum satisfaction from their dolls and even choose from the available varieties.

Buy from a factory or local agent?

Usually, the price is most affordable if you are buying from the factory directly. It is always advisable to buy directly from the factory because buying from there means you’d find the best quality available. A customer might not be satisfied from just visiting one factory and may have to visit other factories before getting what they want.

A local agent provides better services in that regard because they are acquainted with different factories. A local agent acts as a middle man. He buys the dolls from various factories to meet customers’ demand, though sometimes retail services can be poor if sales are not moving as fast as they should, leading to the spoilage of unused dolls over time.

Do you accept the processing time?

Some individuals like to order love dolls directly from the factories, which could take time depending on the type of love doll they desire. For the TPE Sex doll, the factory makes it fast between 3-5 days, while the silicone sex doll usually takes 20 days or more. Some users are very impatient, while others are calm. A user going to pre-order a silicone doll must exercise patience because of the time required to make the doll, and if it’s a TPE love doll, the user has to wait the number of days given him by the factory making it.

Do you want to use it for a short time or a long time?

The duration you want to use a love doll is a salient factor to consider when buying it. If you are looking to use the love doll for a short time (less than a year)(, then the TPE type is perfect for you. On the other hand, if you are looking to use the love doll for a lengthier period, I will recommend the silicone sex dolls due to the type of raw materials they make them from, which provides durability and resistance to heat.

Place a test order

If you are not sure about the sex doll supplier,the best way is ordering a sex doll head to test quality first,you will not lose much even it is with bad quality,if the head is good quality,then you can consider buying the whole sex doll.

