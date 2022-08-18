Five Ways to Choose the Ideal Blackjack Game

It is a mistake to assume that most blackjack games are similar – they are vastly different from one another. Sure, the general rules about busting and trying to reach twenty-one remain the same, but there are plenty of various rule changes and more up for grabs if you know where to look and what to look for. How should you choose the ideal blackjack game? Join us as we explore the main options you have in front of you.

Play What You Enjoy

First and foremost, a great way of finding something to play online is to play what you enjoy. To do this, we recommend having a crack at some free-to-play blackjack games. Most blackjack games can be played for free in a demo mode, and this will provide you with the ideal opportunity to seek out blackjack games that you like the look and feel of.

Choose Low House Edges

Another way you can choose blackjack games is to select them based on their house edge. Naturally, you’re going to want to look for the lowest house edge possible here. Some games have terrific, low house edges, while others are less than brilliant. The lower the house edge, the more favourable the online blackjack game is to players.

Opt for Games with Special Rules

We would always try to explore blackjack games that offer straightforward and no-nonsense rules. However, there are some blackjack games out there that have rules which can be rather beneficial for players. For instance, blackjack can be played with Double Exposure (dealer cards visible) or Switch (swap cards between hands) rules. This is all great stuff if you want to try a blackjack game that is a little bit different from its counterparts.

Choosing Realism Over Simplicity

At the same time, live blackjack is an option that some players are not going to want to miss. Live blackjack games provide realism over simplicity. They are played using a human dealer and an internet video stream. Some even have their own unique rules, much like other blackjack variants. Playing some of these live dealer blackjack games will not only let you play in an authentic atmosphere but also take advantage of multipliers, special side bets and a host of other options.

Playing with Promos

Finally, you can choose to play blackjack games based on the promotions and bonuses they offer. There are all manner of blackjack games out there that can be played with promos – however, not all of them can. If you’ve got your eyes on a blackjack or table game bonus, you are understandably going to want to play the game that lets you use those bonuses. The best way to find out which games are eligible and what you can play is to read the terms and conditions attached to any casino’s bonus offer. After that, just play any eligible blackjack games associated with the promo.

