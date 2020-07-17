fnpCakes n More Introduces New Cake Stores

India is one of the largest consumer markets in the world, which makes it a hub for both domestic and international franchise brands. The franchise business in India is quite profitable and growing at a faster rate as compared to other businesses. With proven success formula, unique concepts, technical support and training, the franchise business promises high returns in low investments.

Launched in 2017, fnpCakes n More is a renowned name in the market for online and offline cake delivery across major cities in India. With 75 cake outlets & 9 central kitchens present in 35 cities across India, fnpCakes n More makes ordering cakes online for birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions quite convenient. The fnpCakes n More franchise business is presently in its initial phase. But the top-notch training and technical support provided to business partners for building retail outlets make their franchise model dependable and successful.

In June 2020, fnpCakes n More opened 3 cake outlets in the famous cities of India- Mohali, Haridwar and Delhi. 15 more outlets are lined up to be opened PAN India in the coming two months.

fnp Cakes n more Mohali

fnpCakes n more – Mohali, Punjab

The Mohali outlet is situated in Phase 1 with a built-up area of approx. 600 sq. ft. It offers a complete range of birthday and anniversary cakes, cookies, gluten-free cookies, and dry cakes. In addition, customers can get personalised gifts made at the store and buy plants for home or gift friends and loved ones on special occasions. The outlet is nicely built with a spacious seating area where customers can enjoy freshly baked delicious food items and cakes. The outlet is sizeable enough to hold small birthday parties. The Mohali store is owned by Anshul Bhardwaj, who is a Chartered Accountant by profession. The popularity of the brand and booming baking industry in recent times inspired him to opt for fnpCakes n More franchise and open a retail store in Mohali.

Fnp Cakes n more Haridwar

fnpCakes n more – Haridwar, Uttarakhand

Aman is an existing partner and been associated with Ferns N Petals flower business (the sister company) in Haridwar for a few years now. He has a strong affinity for food. The rise of the bakery industry and his trust in the brand of several years inspired him to start his own cake business in the city of the Ganges, Haridwar. The fnpCakes n More outlet in Haridwar offers a wide range of savouries apart from the deliciously baked flavoured cakes.

The latest outlets in Mohali & Haridwar are perfect examples of low-cost investment franchise business that offers high returns. The fnpCakes n More is an ideal franchise business model most preferred by young entrepreneurs who aspire to own a successful business with low investment.

