Fun City Chandigarh: Rides, Entry Fee & Timings

Fun City Chandigarh is one of the happiest places to spend a day out with family or friends. Located just a short drive from the city in Panchkula, it’s known for its exciting water rides, vibrant atmosphere, and a well-kept park that welcomes visitors of all ages.

From giant splash zones and twisting water slides to relaxed pool areas and dry amusement rides, it’s designed to keep everyone entertained. The place feels spacious, cheerful, and perfect for both quick weekend plans and special celebrations.

Rides at Fun City: What’s Inside the Park?

Fun City offers two distinct zones, a water park called Wonder Water and a dry amusement park. Both are packed with rides that cater to kids, teens, and adults, making it easy to spend a full day without running out of things to do.

Amusement Park Rides

For those who prefer dry fun, the amusement park delivers classic entertainment:

Red Dragon Roller Coaster – A fast-paced ride with loops and sharp turns.

Octopus Ride – Spins in all directions, ideal for thrill-seekers.

Fun Spinner – A family favourite with gentle motion and vibrant lights.

Crazy Cups – Spinning teacups that kids love.

Trains and Carousels – Perfect for toddlers and younger children.

Water Park Highlights

The water park is the star of the show, especially during summer. Popular attractions include:

Wave Pool – A large pool with timed waves that mimic the sea.

Aqua Dance – Dance under a canopy of sprinklers with music playing in the background.

Lazy River – Float along a winding channel in an inflatable tube.

Speed Slides – High-thrill slides perfect for those who love adrenaline.

Family Slides – Wider slides where groups can ride together.

Kids Pool – A shallow, colourful area with mini slides and water toys for young children.

What to Expect Inside Fun City Chandigarh?

Stepping into Fun City feels like a burst of energy. The sound of splashing water, cheerful music, and kids racing to the slides instantly puts you in the mood for a full day of fun.

Near the entrance, you’ll find rental counters for swimwear, lockers, and float tubes. Everything is easy to locate, and the staff are helpful if it’s your first time. If you’re carrying your costume, you can skip the rental queue and head straight to the changing rooms.

The water park zone spans one side, featuring expansive pools, towering slides, and spacious lounging areas. Whether you start with the wave pool or drift lazily down the river, the layout lets you flow smoothly from one ride to the next. Lifeguards are always on duty, and safety signs are posted at each attraction.

On the other side, the amusement park adds a lively contrast with colourful rides, music, and classic attractions like the Red Dragon Roller Coaster and spinning cups. It’s the kind of space where both kids and adults can find something exciting to hop onto.

By lunchtime, most visitors make their way to the central food zone. It’s shaded, clean, and has options for all tastes. You’ll find snacks, full meals, and cold drinks, with quick service even during peak hours.

If you’re looking to take a break, there are quiet garden patches, benches under trees, and plenty of shaded corners where you can recharge. These small details add comfort to an otherwise high-energy space.

By the end of the day, most visitors leave with water-soaked hair, tired feet, and big smiles. You won’t just remember the rides. You’ll remember how easy and enjoyable the entire experience felt.

Entry Fee and Packages (2025 Updated)

Planning your visit is easier when you know exactly what to expect. Below are the current ticket prices and optional extras at Fun City Chandigarh:

Ticket Rates

Ticket Type Price (Per Person) Water Park Access Only ₹1,250 Amusement Park Access Only ₹550 Combo (Water + Amusement) ₹1,350

Children’s Entry

Below 3 feet : Free

Between 3 to 4.6 feet : ₹850 (Combo Ticket)

Group Bookings

School/College Groups : Discounts available on prior booking

Corporate/Family Groups (15+ people) : Special pricing available upon request

Optional Extras

Facility Charges Costume Rental ₹100 Locker Access ₹50 Tube Rental ₹50 (refundable deposit may apply)

Timings & Best Time to Visit

Planning helps you enjoy more rides and avoid long waits. Below is a breakdown of the latest timings and seasonal tips for visiting Fun City Chandigarh in 2025.

Park Hours (2025)

Open All Days : 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM

Last Entry : 5:00 PM

Water Rides Close By : 6:00 PM

Best Months to Visit

Season What to Expect March to June Ideal for water rides and summer breaks September to November Pleasant weather, fewer crowds July to August Operational but prone to rain interruptions

Visitor Tips

Arrive early (by 10:30 AM) for shorter queues

Weekdays are calmer than weekends

Summer visitors should carry sunscreen, caps, and extra towels

Who Should Visit Fun City Chandigarh?

Fun City has something for everyone, but it shines the brightest when you visit with the right group. Whether you’re planning a family day out or just want to cool off with friends, this park fits a wide range of plans.

Families with Kids

For families, Fun City offers a safe and lively environment. The kids’ water zone is shallow, well-guarded, and full of colorful slides and mini fountains. Parents can relax on nearby benches while keeping an eye on their little ones. With food stalls nearby and clean restrooms, it’s an easy choice for a weekend outing.

College Groups and Friends

The bigger slides and thrill rides appeal most to young adults. College students often visit in groups to celebrate events, enjoy summer breaks, or just take a break from the routine. The energy, music, and open spaces make it ideal for spending a full day together.

Birthday Parties and School Trips

Fun City offers package deals for school trips and birthday celebrations. With enough space, staff support, and facilities to manage large groups, it’s a popular pick for institutions and families looking to host outdoor gatherings.

Tourists Visiting Chandigarh

If you’re new to the city and want to do more than sightseeing, Fun City adds variety to your itinerary. It’s a fun way to balance heritage spots with something playful and refreshing.

How to Reach Fun City from Chandigarh

Fun City is located in Ramgarh, just outside Panchkula, and is easily accessible from Chandigarh by road. The drive from Sector 17 takes around 35 to 40 minutes, with most routes passing through Kalka Road and into the quieter outskirts near the hills. If you’re travelling by personal vehicle, parking is available right at the entrance and is managed by on-site staff. Cabs, available through Ola, Uber, or local operators, are also widely available and can drop you directly at the gate.

For those using public transport, the nearest major stop is Panchkula Bus Stand. From there, you can take an auto or taxi for the final 8 to 10 kilometers. The park is conveniently located near landmarks such as the Kalka-Shimla Highway, Nada Sahib Gurudwara, and Mansa Devi Temple, making it easy to find using Google Maps or by asking for directions.

Final Thoughts

Fun City Chandigarh is more than just a water park. It’s a full-day escape packed with energy, excitement, and everything you need for a great time. From thrilling rides and clean facilities to family-friendly zones and scenic surroundings, it offers a complete experience without any hassle. Whether you’re a local planning a weekend outing or a visitor exploring the city, Fun City is a memorable spot that adds joy to any itinerary.

FAQs About Fun City Chandigarh

Do I need to book tickets in advance or can I buy them at the gate?

Tickets can be purchased directly at the entry gate. However, during weekends or school holidays, pre-booking through the official website or travel platforms can help you skip long queues. Are swimsuits mandatory for water rides?

Yes, proper swimwear is required to access all water rides and pools. You can bring your own or rent costumes at the park. Is Fun City suitable for elderly visitors who are not using rides?

Yes, there are shaded seating areas, food courts, and gardens where elderly visitors can relax comfortably while others enjoy the rides. Can I exit and re-enter the park on the same day?

Re-entry is usually not allowed once you exit. It’s best to carry everything you need for the day before entering the park. Is photography allowed inside the park?

Personal photography is allowed in most areas, but the use of drones, tripods, or commercial shoots requires prior permission from the management.

