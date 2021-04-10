Gambling Addiction and Responsible Play

Anyone can experience at some point gambling problems. At first it’s fun and exciting and from there it goes to a compulsive need to gamble more money and spend more time playing, turning into an obsession. As any other obsessions they can also create problems in your personal life and professional life, you can even end up stealing or running into a great debt.

What is Responsible Gambling?

Responsible gambling or responsible play is a safety initiative started by the industry of gambling so it encourages players to be fairplay and follow some simple rules.

Play the games to have a good time.

Make a gambling budget.

Games should be played for entertainment, not as a money source.

Keep a balance between the time spent on a casino game and doing other activities.

It is very important to play responsibly and follow a couple of rules, you never know when you start developing an addiction to gambling. It would be better to play for fun and don’t make a competition out of it.

Types of Responsible Gambling

There are seven areas that concern responsible gambling.

Gamblers that are vulnerable

There are several measures to take for people who find themselves developing an addiction to gambling. For example, Jungleraja casino, or others gave the possibility to set a spending limit and if you want an increase to your deposit you must wait 24 hours before making any changes.

Minors playing casino games

People under the age of 18 or 21 are not legally allowed to play at a casino.

Criminal activities in gambling

There may be activities such as hacking or money laundering that could prevent the website from normal functioning.

Secure information

To make sure the information privacy is respected the operators introduced some policies and are careful to follow them.

How can a Gambling Company Stay Responsible?

Every company is responsible and needs to make sure that the rules, policies and principles of playing safely are respected. There are a couple of features used by Jungleraja casino or others to stay in control and follow the responsible play rules. They are used to prevent:

Bet limits to prevent gamble addiction

Check players age, to prevent underage gambling.

Security tools to prevent criminal activities.

Using monitoring software to create a secure environment.

This way, by using all these tools the player is protected from both internal and external threats, such as gambling addiction, or data privacy loss and so on. That’s why when you try a casino, even Jungleraja casino, you should check the licences and terms and conditions first.

Where can I Go for Help?

If you find yourself in the middle of a gambling problem there are a couple of associations built for this matter only that can help you. However, before you take action too soon there is a pattern to follow when you suffer from gambling addiction.

You spend more money than what you have on gambling.

Your family and friends start noticing you might have an addiction.

Your time playing takes more than your other activities.

However, there are institutions specialized with these kinds of problems that can help, such as Gambling Therapy, or Gambling Anonymous. The first one is a counseling and support team that works Internationally, while the second represents a group of people that shared the same problems and overcame them.

Suggestions for Responsible Gamblers

Gambling, as any other game should be seen as a way of spending time to relax and take away some of the stress. In order to keep a healthy state towards gambling there are a couple of suggestions for players to follow:

Have fun, this is not a competition.

Gambling shouldn’t be seen as a way to make money.

You shouldn’t bet more than you afford, that’s why it’s better to keep a balance of your winnings and losses.

Try to spend only a couple of hours in online gambling, you need to organize your time.

Keep track of your wins and losses so you can keep them in balance.

Keep in mind that gambling is not a source of income, but a way to have fun and relax.

Conclusion

In the end, a lot of people and companies try to promote gambling addiction awareness being a serious matter that should not be treated lightly. Anyone could start growing an addiction, but as long as you remember the advice given and follow the rules you should be fine and also, have a great time playing all those games.

