Gambling Trends In India For The Year 2020

At the start of 2020, the world did not see what was about to happen and changed everyone’s predictions for the year. Covid19 has affected all parts of the world and we are nowhere near the end of this worldwide pandemic. India has been one of the worst affected and with millions already in poverty, things are going to get a lot worse over the coming years. Many have lost their jobs, companies, and livelihoods which is going to take a long-time to recover from. It has led to many looking for ways to make a living with a large number turning to gamble in the hope that it will solve their financial crisis. Of course, this is not the case as most find themselves in a far worse position.

Traditional Casino Games Are Still Number One

The number one choice of gambling game is still traditional classics like Poker, Craps, Roulette, and Blackjack. There are many great platforms for this such as CasinoCaptain that are mainly played on mobile apps instead of land-based casinos. Many have free versions that they access during downtimes. With the lockdown in place, these have been a hugely popular way to pass the time.

Mobile Gambling More Popular Than Desktop

Only a decade ago the most popular way to play casino games was via a desktop or laptop computer. Due to advances in mobile phones during this time, it means that it is now possible to access these versions on a smartphone. This ease of access has made it the number one way to place gambling games and the trends show that it will continue to outpace other devices over the coming years.

Indian Gambling Using Bitcoin On The Rise

A large percentage of the world’s developers are Indian and it plays a vital role in the economy. Due to this tech-based economy along with freelancing it has helped to fuel a boom in bitcoin and blockchain technology. Over the last decade, new gambling concepts designed around this technology aim to transform the industry and it is in India where a lot of the growth is being generated from. One of the advantages is that it has enabled Microgaming along with free ways to earn crypto, which are both extremely popular with Indians.

Final Thoughts

The outcome of the world has never been as uncertain as the COVID19 virus has turned it on its head. Hopefully, the financial system will be transformed using blockchain technology and help to end the poverty we see spreading rapidly in all parts of the globe. In uncertain times many will turn to gamble as a way to attempt to escape the economic disaster that is about to follow. This will increase problem gambling addiction so more will have to be done to help limit the effects.

India is in a prime position to take advantage of the crypto revolution. If it were not for gambling, Bitcoin and other cryptos would not have survived so it plays a vital role in helping it become mainstream. With new blockchain gambling platforms designed around a community and profit shares, maybe the future will be brighter as it will provide a way of becoming the house that guarantees profits for all.

