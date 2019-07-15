GATE 2020: Here’s the Detailed Syllabus of New Biomedical Engineering Paper

IIT Delhi is all set to conduct GATE Exam (Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering) for the year 2020. With the announcement, Indian Institute of Technology also introduced the new paper Biomedical Engineering. Now the Institute has uploaded the detailed syllabus for the students willing to appear for the new paper. So check out the detailed syllabus of GATE- Biomedical Engineering paper here.

Last year only, IIT added Statistics as the new paper and now it’s Biomedical Engineering. Even the syllabus for other papers has also been uploaded on the official website regarding the GATE Exam. Check out some more details of the same below.

GATE Exam 2020: Check the Full Syllabus of Biomedical Engineering Paper

Students willing to apply for the Biomedical Engineering paper in the GATE Exam 2020, can check the details syllabus of the same here or on the official website. As per the official website- the question paper of Biomedical Engineering will consist of 10 sections and here are the detailed syllabus-

Engineering Mathematics (Section 1)– Calculus, Linear Algebra, Numerical methods, analysis of complex variables, differential equation, probability and statistics.

Electrical Circuits (Section 2)– Voltage and current sources, Kirchoff’s laws, Thevenin, Norton, Peak, locus diagram, analysis of RLC circuits and more.

Signals & Systems (Section 3)– Continous & discrete signal and systems, Sampling theorem, Discrete-time system, transfer function, correlation, Laplace, impulse response of systems, basics of FIR and IIR Filters and so on.

Analog & Digital Electronics (Section 4)– Combinational logic circuits, Schmitt trigger, IC families: CMOS & TTL, Characteristics of ADC & DAC, basics of number system, elements of data acquisition systems, Arithematic circuits, comparators, BJT & MOSFET and more.

Measurements & Control Systems (Section 5)– SI Units, expression on uncertainity, MI & dynamometer type instruments, basics of control engineering, stability analysis and so on.

Sensors & Bioinstrumentation (Section 6)– Types of instrument, Optical source and detectors, basic of LASERs, Biosignals, Biomedical instruments and more.

Human Anatomy & Physiology (Section 7)– Basic elements of the human body including different systems, basics of the cell as well as molecular biology.

Biomechanics (Section 8)– Engineering mechanics, virtual work, impulse and momentum, collision, trusses and frames, Hard tissues, soft tissues, human joints and movements, biofluid mechanics etc.

Medical Imaging Systems (Section 9)– Basic physics and characteristics and instrumentation of Ultrasound, X ray, MRI, SPECT, bioactivity, PET.

Biomaterial (Section 10)– Basic properties of bioactivity, biocompatibility, biomaterials, Fundamental of medical devices and implants, scaffolds for tissue engineering, drug delivery carriers.

Some more details regarding GATE 2020

IIT Delhi to conduct the GATE exam for 2020 and as per the official announcement, the registration will be held in between 3rd to 24th September. Then candidates can download the admit card from 3rd January onwards. Applicants will get to appear for the GATE Exam on 1, 2, 8 and 9 February 2020. Lastly the result of the same will be out on 16 March 2020.

Candidates willing to appear for the GATE exam need to register themselves on the official website. We wish all the best to the candidates applying for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering for the year 2020.

