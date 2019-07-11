GATE 2020: IIT Delhi Announces Time Table | Know Important Dates & Application Fee Here

Indian Institute of Technology released the schedule for GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering) 2020 Recently the conducting body IIT Delhi announced the time table of GATE Exam 2020 on the official website. It seems to be similar to last year only. Whereas for the year 2020, IIT Delhi will act as the conducting body for the GATE Exam.

Last year IIT Madras was the conducting body for the GATE Exam. Almost million of candidates appeared for the exam but only a few lakhs got selected. Whereas with the new schedule, IIT has also introduced Biomedical Engineering in the list of GATE Papers 2020. Know more details below.

IIT Delhi Announced Schedule for GATE Exam 2020 | Know Important Dates

IIT Delhi has announced the completed schedule for GATE Exam 2020 and it will start from September onwards. According to the time table, GATE online application processing system will open on 3 September 2019. The registration of GATE exam will end on 24 September. Whereas further, the extended online application system will close on 1st October 2019. The last date for requesting a change in the exam centre is 15 November.

Further, the applicants will be available for download the GATE admit cards from 3rd January 2020 onwards. Then the GATE Exam 2020 will be held on 1st, 2nd, 8th and 9th February. Lastly, the GATE Exam exam result will be declared on 16 March 2020. Whereas before releasing the result, IIT will release the answer keys of the same.

Here are the Application fee details for GATE 2020

As far as the application fee for the GATE candidates is concerned, it is around Rs.1500. Candidates seeking exam centres in India have to pay Rs 750 (SC/ ST/ PWD/ Female candidates) till 24 September, whereas after that one has to pay Rs. 1250. On the other hand, all other candidates have to pay Rs. 1500 till 24 September and Rs.2000 during the extended period.

The International candidates of GATE Exam, who are seeking exam centres in Columbo, Dhaka or Kathmandu have to pay $50 until 24 September. Those seeking their exam centre in Singapore and Dubai have to pay $100. All the International candidate filling form in the extension period has to pay $20 extra till 1st October. For further more details, please go through the official website.

Comments