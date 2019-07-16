GATE 2020: Know the Eligibility Criteria & Application Fee Details Here

IIT Delhi is all set to conduct the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) for the year 2020. Along with important dates, the institute even released the eligibility details of the candidates. Willing students need to match up these eligibility criteria to appear for the GATE Exam 2020.

Candidates failing to match up the eligibility criteria of the same will not be able to appear for the GATE Exam. Check out the qualification and more details regarding GATE 2020 below.

GATE Exam 2020: Check out the Eligibility Criteria for Candidates

Here’s who all can appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering to be held in February 2020 by IIT Delhi-

Candidates having 4 years Bachelors degree in Engineering/ Technology. Be it after 10+2 or completed 3 years of B.Sc/ Diploma in Engg/ Tech. Also, candidates in the final year can also apply.

Bachelor’s in Architecture (5 years) or Naval Architecture (4 years). Even those who are in the final year are also eligible.

4 years Bachelor degree holder in Science or in the final year of the programme.

Master degree in Science/ Mathematics/ Computer Application/ Statistics or someone who is in the final year.

Dual Degree/ 5 years integrated Master degree holder in Engg/ Tech. Final years students can also apply.

Post-B.Sc, one who has the 4 years integrated Masters degree or someone who is in the final year.

5 years integrated Masters degree/ Dual degree or the candidates who are in final year can apply.

Application fee details for the GATE 2020

As far as the application fee is concerned, it is divided into 2 parts. One will be for Indian students and another one for the International students appearing for GATE Exam this year. Candidates applying for centres in India till 24 September has to pay Rs. 750 (SC/ST/ Female/ PwD) and all other candidates have to pay Rs. 1500. Whereas in between 24th September to 1st October, the fee will be Rs. 1250 (SC/ST/ Female/ PwD) and Rs. 2000.

On the other hand, students willing to have their GATE exam centres in Abroad have to pay US$50 (Dhaka, Columbo, Kathmandu and Addis Ababa) and US$100 (Singapore & Dubai) until 24 September. Further in the extension period, one has to pay US$70 and US$120 for the GATE Exam application fee for the year 2020. All the transaction of the same will be in the online mode only.

