Geeta Hansaria – Substantiating That “Cooking Food is An Art”

Ajay Deep 02/09/2019

Everybody loves to eat a variety of food but it’s really easy to eat than to cook because cooking is not an effortless job it requires love and determination, and people like Geeta are putting a soul into their work.

Geeta Hansaria is a 44-year-old chef popularly known as thali queen and viral queen because of her presentable food. Her food is her definition, but unlike other people, she decided to make her food admirable so she chose social media as an expressive platform and started with Instagram (https://instagram.com/geetasfoodielife) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Geetasfoodielife) having a huge number of followers because of her skills and good food.

Apart from cooking she also loves to write and that’s why her Instagram captions are worth reading. She is a blogger and loves to capture street foods of India, she has done coverage of some popular street foods like Assam, Delhi, Amritsar, and Mumbai.

Soon she will be coming up with her own cookbook which will surely be her own piece of art.
Thus, we wish her all the best for her future.

