Go Green With These 5 Perfect Eco-Friendly Gift Ideas!

Gift giving is one of the trends and rituals of our culture that we are performing from years. This is something that we all do with our heart for our loved ones. Whether it’s someone’s birthday, anniversary or celebration for aunty other occasion, gifts carry special place in all the scenarios. But do you ever think that your unfriendly gifts to nature cause a lot of damage to our mother earth? Even some researches also prove that more than 25% trash is through during the occasions. So being a child of this earth, Isn’t it your responsibility to celebrate your moments with eco-friendly gifts? And many people nowadays pay attention to this side of gifting. So why not you guys? Though, It’s time to start the new beginning for a healthy and happy life. And your celebrations are also completed just by cutting off your birthday cake or by worshiping god. But still we have special consideration in our culture about gifting.

So, now if you are thinking or hustling in finding conservationist presents then we have created a list of some sustainable gift ideas that don’t harm nature. And at the same time also beloved by the receiver.

Compost bin

Your nature lover friend loves to have such a present from their loved ones. This gallon of compost bin is designed in a manner so that it can hang out in your kitchen and hold on all the waste like veggies, peels, juices and many more. And the best part of this is that it will lock all the annoying odour inside it and keep their kitchen refreshing. This looks super cute as these come with some hilarious quotes or prints. Perfect gift for anyone who loves the earth.

Hanging planter

This hanging cork planter is made up of a substance that is biodegradable and recycled after use. And do you know that some plants are also known as spiritual plants like basils, bamboo and lily. So these kinds of plants are perfect for gifting someone as these will bring positivity, freshness and this will also maintain wildlife diversity. You can make it more touched by customizing the cork pot with some beautiful quotes.

Reusable shopping bags

It’s quite difficult when someone tries to choose a perfect gift that is eco friendly too. But don’t worry now you don’t have to panic about this. As you can give them reusable shopping bags that they can use again and again. And these will come with many beautiful designs that attract anyone’s eyes. The best part of these bags is that they are made up of nylon with high quality and used for many purpose.

Divine cakes

No birthdays or celebration is completed without the taste bud statiating taste buds. So how could your loved one’s celebration be completed without the sweet gesture? Now you can bake it or order it from online cake delivery providers. They are offering very divine and high quality cakes at your doorstep. For making it more on the fun side, you can customize it with any of their hilarious pictures.

Pinecone candles

Nothing is more eco-friendly than a beeswax candle right? Candles are always loved when received as a present by someone. So this time surprise them with these pineapple shaped candles with vibrant colours and these also smell very satisfactory. You can also form a set of candles with different fragrance and shades in it.

So, these are some amazing go green gift ideas that are beloved by your loved ones and nature will also bless you with their best.

