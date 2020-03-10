Great Games That Don’t Require a Hardware-Intensive PC

As the world of technology progresses so does the world of gaming. Computer games have taken leaps in the right direction, bringing incredible and immersive gameplay, stunningly realistic visuals and intuitive controls suited for everyone. These big changes in the world of gaming aren’t exactly good news for everyone. These new games may bring a lot to the table but they also require a very powerful PC.

This can feel like a slap in the face for gamers that have grown up playing video games, but can’t afford to upgrade their machine. The type of hardware these games demand can be very costly and in some cases rarely available. Thankfully, there are a lot of popular games that can provide hours upon hours of entertainment while being able to run on a budget PC. Here are some of the best.

Slot and Casino Games

Casino games can be a real riot if you know where to find the right ones. With the rise of the internet, casino games have bloomed in the online world. This means that you can spend your time playing classic card games like blackjack, poker, and baccarat on your PC without a hitch. Online casino websites offer a wide range of classic casino games and spiced up alternatives of many card games, real money slot games, and puzzle games that you can easily waste hours on. These games are available for free, but if you decide to play for real money don’t be surprised by the onslaught of great bonuses coming your way.

League of Legends

The MOBA gaming revolution might have started with DOTA but League of Legends is the one that drove it home. Millions of players around the world were captivated by what League of Legends had to offer and hoisted it up at the top where it stood for many years. The game in which two teams made up of five players each dish it out on the battleground has truly left its mark on gaming history. Even a decade after its release, the game hasn’t lost any of its initial spunk. It’s regularly updated and is now possibly more relevant than ever.

The best thing about League of Legends is that it’s free to play, and doesn’t require a beast of a PC to run smoothly. The developers wanted to make the game easily available to anyone who wanted to play it so it can be an integral part of gaming in the future.

Fortnite

Fortnite is a somewhat recent release but the game swept the world off its feet only days after it came out. The game belongs in the popular genre of Battle Royale games which are known to pit dozens of players against each other in battle in which the winner is the only person left standing. The competitiveness these games entail make them do extremely well, and have players fawning over them from all ends.

Fortnite, in particular, doesn’t require a hardware intensive PC. It runs very well on budget PCs and even offers a couple of game modes if you feel like switching it up. One of the game modes is a survival type scenario where a couple of players fend off zombie hordes, while another allows players to create a world in which they can do pretty much anything they want.

World of Warcraft

Almost everyone out there has heard of World of Warcraft. This MMORPG shaped the course of gaming history and opened up doors for many other fantasy and MMORPG games after it to blossom. WoW immerses players in an open world of endless possibilities. Players create a character and watch it grow as they level up, improve their skills, and upgrade their gear.

The game runs well on budget computers and is a must-play for anyone who considers themselves a gamer. WoW is updated with new expansions from time to time so even if you have played it before, there’s no harm in coming back and checking out the novelties the new versions have to offer.

Comments