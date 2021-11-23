Guidelines For Cryptocurrency Taxation

Cryptocurrency has become a decentralized and popular digital asset. It is defined by blockchain technology along with exchange. This method of implying taxation also comes with lots of variances like some countries like Switzerland don’t charge any taxes over the exchange of cryptocurrencies but the countries like Netherland charges a significant amount following the market value. But the conditions of applying taxes include that it must come above the threshold value of some physical currencies, also they check the regime of investment and saving percentage before applying the tax.

Is crypto a ‘currency’ or an ‘asset’?

Some tax experts are thinking of considering these ‘currencies’ for crypto classification. Cryptocurrencies and crypto-assets are being used in a big way. However, there is legal backing by the government to classify this ‘currency’ tax. Which has been ensured to be classified as ‘property to secure it. The after-tax implications of the legal status would arise to classify this ‘property’, with further improved government clarification as well as its approach. The property is being classified with the US government issuing notification with it. In this way, capital gains tax can be levied if you wish to make gains with cryptocurrency sales.

Profit With Crypto Sales Taxation

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that has not yet been legalized by the Reserve Bank of India, due to which it cannot be tax-evaded. All investors have to pay income tax to make more profit by selling their cryptocurrency with it. By the Income Tax Act, it has been made clear that all income is subject to tax to avail of the exemption. If we do not take any kind of explanation from the Income Tax Department, then all investors have to pay you income tax for all the transactions done by crypto along with its transaction nature.

It incorporates standard income tax rules according to which, the gains you can get from transactions done by crypto such as business income and will become taxable through capital gains. The classification is all dependent on the intent of the investors and the nature of the transaction. Profits when transacting with crypto may be taxed as 'business income' if the trading volume is high. Capital gains can also be taxed if the main objective of all investors is to take advantage of a longer period of appreciation along with their value with fewer trades.

Classification as Other Source of Income

Crypto-assets can report this as ‘income’ along with some other sources while filing ITR with tax. Income from other sources can be combined with total income tax. In this, the taxpayer is considered to be quite eligible along with the applicable tax slab. Along with this, crypto assets are also known as ‘speculative trading income’ with income in which the highest tax is levied as per the slab. However, till we do not get a thorough explanation for this by the Income Tax Department, it is going to be of considerable benefit to the taxpayer with the same classification as Capital Gains and Business Income.

Business Income with GST

The occurrence of tax with GST implications is the need for the supply of goods and services. In which for supply you need an inclusive concept as it covers a large number of transactions. This is defined with ‘services’ in things other than goods, money and securities. This includes all activities relating to the use of money by you, its conversion with cash or otherwise, for which you are separately charged.

