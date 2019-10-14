Happy The Monk Singh Talks About Leaving CA For Fitness And How He Fought Against His Lower Back Injury

To be the best, you must invest your time and energy in the best things. Patience is the key to achieve the best results of your desire. Happy The Monk Singh is one of those best names in the fitness industry who is a fitness consultant and a nutrition coach known for transforming many people’s lives. He hails from Chattisgarh, Raipur and has his clients across the country and also in foreign countries. The young man had no plans to join the health and fitness industry until he discovered his passion for it.

After graduation, he was preparing for his studies to become a Chartered Accountant. Simultaneously, he used to workout and lately started getting more inclined towards fitness. Without any second thoughts, he dropped out of his CA final exams and decided to pursue his career as a full-time fitness coach. He started to work as a fitness consultant later became a nutrition coach in the Squats team. With gaining good experience, he established himself as one of the most promising names in the fitness industry. In the year 2015, he emerged as a runner-up in the Muscle Mania competition and this young man has come a long way after that.

“Fitness is my passion and I want to transform lives and make people aware of the importance of living a healthy lifestyle”, he said. On March 1, 2017, he had a very unfortunate incident when he terribly injured his lower back after having collapsed disc and 3 damaged vertebrates. He was forced to be on the bed for more than 15 days. That time saw a drastic drop in Happy’s health and he lost around 12 kgs in just a fortnight. His body went out of shape and he started to lose his confidence after going through that tough phase. He even revealed that he could not make movements or bend properly after a fracture in his lower back. After 10 days of his rest, he started with physiotherapy and saw a slow recovery.

Having a fighting spirit and a never give up attitude, Happy Singh was back on track and within 3 months, he transformed himself and got an athletic physique. Being as patient as he could be, he followed a strict workout and diet regimen to get the perfect body. “It’s never late to start. Take a step. Long journeys often begin through baby-steps. Don’t just sit back and talk about it. Do it and be a master in it. We have just one life, let’s make it worth living”, he said while giving a piece of advice to today’s youth. Well, his story of overcoming that difficult phase inspires everyone to always keep fighting and come back stronger no matter how worst the situation is.

