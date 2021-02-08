Health and Diet Tips for Corporate Employees to Stay Healthy

It is believed that health is wealth, so it becomes necessary to pay attention to your physical and mental health requirements. Researchers have found that happy and healthy employees are more productive and work with more dedication. So it reaches the understanding that healthy employees will be more productive and hardworking.

Good nutrition benefits your body as well as it plays a significant role in preventing and managing several health problems such as thyroid, PCOD/S (in women), diabetes, and more, said Lavleen Kaur, the best dietitian and lifestyle coach in India. Due to a hectic work schedule and sedentary lifestyle, people are getting more stressed and they do not pay attention to their health, which results in several health problems.

Simply as importantly, healthy eating boosts energy, increases self-confidence, improves mood and decreases stress. All these things eventually drive to better productivity and decreased health care expenses. Dietitian Lavleen Kaur shares some diet and health tips for corporate people. Take a look:

Tips for employees

Pre-plan your food

If you are a corporate employee, then it all depends upon the pre-planning. Along with your work schedule and other things, it is important to pre-plan your monthly, weekly or daily diet routine. Many people have a mindset that they can instantly decide their diet and maintain an exercise routine, but this is actually not possible to plan and decide things at the last moment.

A pre-planned diet and exercise routine benefits you in the long run. At least, try to plan your pre-meals or in between meals, so you will not face any difficulty. Instead of carrying unhealthy snacks, you can put some almonds, walnuts, nuts, and seeds in your office bag.

Control your portions

If you can change your perspective, you can implement it easily. Make sure you choose your lunch box according to your portion size because overeating is not good for your health. Sometimes, people pick a large-sized lunch box that may not be the requirement. Also, avoid containers that are made of plastic. You can buy steel or glass lunch boxes that are easily available in the market.

Balance your water intake

People know that water is important for their body, but they don’t balance their water intake because of their work schedule. You can set a reminder so that you can pay attention to your water intake. You must drink sufficient water in a day to stay hydrated and healthy.

Follow exercise routine

Providing a few minutes to your exercise routine is necessary. This is not required that you have to workout for 30 minutes or 60 minutes. If you are doing some exercises or yoga at least 10-15 minutes daily, it is also good.

Pay attention to body movement

Body movement is very important for good blood circulation. Most people who are doing a sitting job, they usually forget to move their body. To avoid this situation, you need to take small frequent breaks so that your body can move.

Maintain good posture while working

Maintaining good posture plays a vital role when you are working on a computer or laptop. Most people who work on computers, stare into their screen for hours and gradually get dragged into it. This situation can create a neck problem. You can avoid this problem by doing some desk exercises.

Besides the above things, try to avoid unhealthy drinks like soda and fast food too. You can do breathing exercises for minutes or more, depends on you. In short, you need to eat as much homemade and healthy food as possible. Otherwise, you can check with a dietitian for an online diet plan to reduce your dependency on unhealthy food.

Tips for companies to provide their employees with good health

Replace unhealthy snacks with healthy stuff

Nowadays, unhealthy snacks and fast foods are served in most of the office or corporate parties. Instead of this, companies can choose healthy stuff, which is also affordable.

Keep fresh fruits in your office

Many companies offer snacks to their employees for tea time. Instead of this unhealthy stuff, they can keep some fresh fruits in their office.

Provide herbal tea

Intake of caffeine is not good for our health. Instead of tea and coffee, companies can offer herbal tea that works to boost our immunity.

Motivate your employees

Along with the above things, companies can provide some healthy articles to motivate their employees.

Conclusion: A few small changes to your eating habits and lifestyle can prove to be a simple and effective way to stay healthy. People who have to follow a busy and stressful corporate schedule and have no time for healthy eating, these tips on healthy eating can help to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

