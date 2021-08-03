High-End Brands You’re Guaranteed to Fall in Love With

It’s extremely important to treat yourself every once in a while. Seriously, if there’s anything society has learned over the past several years, it’s the importance of self-care. But within the realm of self-care, there are a plethora of possibilities, one of which being the sheer and simple enjoyment of the finer things in life. However, it can be a little tricky to find high-quality products that are truly the perfect balance of functional and fashionable. Luckily, these days, anything can be found on the internet, including this list of high-end brands and products that you’re guaranteed to love. So pour yourself a drink, sit back, and prepare to soak up the high life.

Coach

We’ll start with a classic: Coach. A pioneer in luxury accessories, Coach has been around since the 1940s, and they know a thing or two about high-end living. The company began in New York City by focusing on the use of high-quality materials and the exquisite work of specialized artisans. This idea is still central to the brand’s name and products as they continue to create the epitome of luxury with their iconic bags, shoes, and more. But if their use of carefully selected textiles and handcrafted designs didn’t win you over, maybe their environmentally-minded practices will. Coach offers many products that are made from 100% recycled materials, including creations made entirely from the remnants and scraps of their previous collections. They’re without a doubt an incredibly high-end and classy brand.

Brightland

Another, much newer brand that should be on your radar for high-end products is Brightland. Brightland is a company that was founded in California, and it simply exudes the Golden State way of life. They provide their customers with the finest and purest oils and vinegar made with gold-standard, CA-grown ingredients. There is no need to wonder about artificial preservatives or fillers with Brightland’s products because their goal is to provide carefully sourced, organic products that allow for healthier, more delicious living around the world. Their founder is all about traceability and brand trust, and the outstanding reviews they’ve received over the years demonstrate just that. If you’re looking for a way to up your cooking game, a collection of Brightland’s locally-grown olive oils and fruit-based vinegar is a great way to go.

6 Ice

When thinking of the high life, you’re likely tempted to first think of jewellery. A little sparkle and shine never hurt anyone, and when looking for trendy yet high-quality jewellery options, you might want to take a look at 6 Ice. They are innovative purveyors of unique jewellery and accessories made specifically with urban and street fashion in mind. With 6 Ice you can trust the quality of the materials they use while branching out into new and diverse styles. For example, they have one of the largest collections of Cuban links on the market. An extremely versatile and refined chain, Cuban links are in a class of their own, allowing the design to shine while simultaneously giving the wearer something of a statement piece that can be worn for a variety of occasions. Ultimately, 6 Ice is a modern and stylish brand that creates high-quality products for those who want to wear their luxury around their necks.

Imperia Caviar

Perhaps nothing screams ‘high-end’ quite like the purchase and consumption of caviar. Known to be a somewhat rare and expensive delicacy around the world, caviar is actually well within reach now, although its high-quality status will likely never change. One of the foremost brands distributing top-shelf caviar in the United States is Imperia Caviar. Based in LA, they aim to bring the elegance of caviar into the homes of consumers who want to taste the finer things in life. They have focused on sustainability in their farming techniques, guaranteeing the quality of their products in the process. Imperia has a large selection of caviars to choose from, as well as a caviar club, in which one can receive incredible discounts and ultimately a great variety of caviar. There is not much in this world that is as high-class as a caviar club.

Luna

Another product that has been making itself know in the past few years is the weighted blanket. People have been raving about the benefits of such a simple yet innovative concept. It can work as a natural stress and anxiety relief agent while keeping you just as warm and comfy as any good blanket should. However, with a flood of products in the market, it can be difficult to spot high-end, better-quality products. That’s where Luna comes in. Luna is a different sort of bedding company. They aim to make high-quality products from sustainable materials while avoiding markups that often come from large retail entities. Their selection of weighted blankets, pillows, and bed linens is a far cry from the mass-marketed versions you can find in big boxes stores around the country. Luna is the rare find of a high-end yet extremely affordable brand.

Rosaluna

If you’re looking for a high-end and unique liquor to add to your luxury quotient, take a look at Rosaluna. Specializing in hand-crafted mezcal grown and distilled in an Oaxacan village in southern Mexico, Rosaluna has upped the ante when it comes to high-end, authentic branding. Their agave farms and mezcal distilleries have been owned by the same family for over six generations, each one committed to upholding the pure, sophisticated image of their brand. Today they sell their products far and wide via online sales, but one sip of their magical liquid and you’ll be instantly transported to a lush valley in Mexico. Of course, Rosaluna is doing more than just online sales, they’re really on a mission to teach the world more about the delicate and luxurious liquor that is mezcal. They’re the perfect brand for something high-end yet a little adventurous.

Venus et Fleur

Flowers are another lovely way to add a little richness to your life. Whether you want them for a special occasion or you just like having fresh-cut bouquets around your house, Venus et Fleur is a brand that will take your breath away. They have flower arrangements in every shape, size, and colour, and the opulence cannot be ignored. Venus et Fleur is committed to quality and craftsmanship, which can be seen in their unique use of Parisian hat boxes and other chic pieces. And if you want to flex your own creative muscles, they also have the option to build your own arrangement. Utilizing their elegant designs, gorgeous flowers, and helpful tips, you can have a hand in creating your own sense of luxury and extravagance. No holidays or special occasions are needed for you to begin living your lux life, and this brand is a fresh, beautiful way to do just that.

As we all know, life can be rough, adulting is hard, and you most definitely deserve to be treated to some high-end products every now and then (or even every day — no judgement here). These are just a few of the many stylish and luxurious, high-end brands available today that will happily cater to all your self-care needs. Whether you’re looking for accessories to add to your personal style, home goods to increase your comfort level, or food products to give you a new taste sensation, remember your worth and soak up some of the finer things in life as you enjoy them to the fullest degree.

