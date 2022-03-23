Highest Paying Blackjack Variants 

Blackjack is a legendary game with a worldwide fan base. Any land-based or online casino that offers free spin no deposit will offer blackjack without a doubt. The French tend to take credit for the creation of this card game – origins of blackjack are not entirely clear but researchers agree that blackjack likely originated in France around the beginning of the 18th century. “Vingt-et-Un” is the historical name for this game of chance and it translates to “twenty-one”.

In this article, we take a look at some of the highest-paying versions of blackjack that you can find online and in land-based casinos.

Blackjack Switch

Not every casino offers Blackjack Switch. This is likely to be because Blackjack Switch can be very profitable! The most skilled players can significantly lower the house edge in Blackjack Switch.

Played by the standard rules of blackjack, this variation is unique because it offers the players the opportunity to play two separate hands at once. If you’re playing Blackjack Switch, you will place identical bets on 2 hands. Then, you will be able to swap the second dealt cards between your hands. This way, your primary hand can be made stronger!

When you pair this opportunity with card counting skills, you have yourself a very profitable version of blackjack! Many players choose Blackjack Switch over other variants.

Blackjack Perfect Pairs

Another interesting variant of the classic game. Blackjack Perfect Pairs is played by the standard rules of blackjack with the exception of a unique betting option – players can place a bet on their first two dealt cards making a pair.

A pair is considered to be two cards of the same numerical value for cards 2 to 10, or two cards of the same face value for Jacks, Queens, Kings and Aces.

Three different types of pairs are possible:

A mixed pair – same numerical value/same face value, different suit and different colour. The usual payout for this pair is 5:1.

A coloured pair – same numerical value/same face value, same colour and different suit. The usual payout for this pair is 10:1.

A perfect pair – same numerical value/same face value, same suit and same colour. The usual payout for this pair is 30:1.

Blackjack Perfect Pairs can bring some fantastic wins along with the standard gameplay of blackjack which resumes after the Perfect Pairs side bet is settled.

