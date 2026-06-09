Hit by an Uninsured Driver in India? Here’s What the Law Says You’re Entitled To

It is still possible to obtain compensation if an uninsured person causes a road accident with your vehicle in India. However, most victims realize the significance of insurance only after experiencing accidents with uninsured drivers.

In India, there is no shortage of legal rights and options available for obtaining compensation when the cause of the accident is an uninsured driver. Thus, continue reading to learn about how to receive compensation in case you have been hit by an uninsured driver.

How to Recover Compensation When Hit by an Uninsured Driver in India?

Getting involved in an accident with an uninsured driver may create legal and financial challenges. However, if you have a third party car insurance and are well aware of the rules, you may get compensation as required. Let us go through the rules below:

Take Legal Action if the Uninsured Driver is Identified

If the person behind the wheel of that uninsured car is found, one can file a claim through the MACT (Motor Accident Claims Tribunal). The first thing to do is to file an FIR, followed by collecting the relevant documents, including bills for medical costs, estimates, hospital bills, and accident reports.

The damages sustained will be considered to decide the amount of compensation to be paid to the victim. For example, if the cost of treatment is ₹1.8 lakh and the cost of car repairs is ₹70,000, the tribunal may order the car owner involved in the accident to bear the costs.

Claim Compensation Under the Government’s Hit-and-Run Scheme

In case the culprit is missing, or the vehicle cannot be traced, then you could claim compensation from the Government of India’s hit-and-run accident compensation scheme. If you qualify, then compensation amounts of up to ₹2 lakh can be claimed in case of death, while ₹50,000 can be claimed in case of grievous injuries.

Compensation towards emergency assistance can also be availed in designated hospitals under some conditions. For example, if someone is grievously injured and requires urgent hospitalization at a cost of ₹80,000, emergency assistance can ease the burden on the family.

Use Your Own Insurance Policy for Faster Financial Support

The coverage under your insurance policy might assist you in meeting your expenditure needs till the case is settled legally. In case of Comprehensive Motor Insurance Policy, you are eligible for filing a claim under ‘Own Damage’ for settling the car repairs (as per policy terms).

For instance, assuming that the cost of car repairs is ₹1.2 lakh and the deductible is ₹10,000, then the rest shall be settled by the insurance company. This shows the importance of car insurance renewal online , as you can get support in different situations as needed and help reduce out-of-pocket expenses as per policy terms.

What Compensation Can You Receive for Accidents Caused by an Uninsured Driver?

Now, naturally, you might be wondering, ‘what compensations can I get if I am hit by an uninsured driver?’ Well, here is the answer to this question:

Vehicle Damage Compensation

You can claim the repair cost for damages caused by the uninsured vehicle. If the damage is severe, insurers may even declare the car a total loss depending on the Insured Declared Value (IDV).

For example, if an uninsured driver crashes into your parked car and damages the bumper, headlights, and engine components, your comprehensive insurer may settle the repair bill after inspection.

Medical Expense Compensation

If the accident causes injuries, you can seek compensation for hospitalization, medicines, surgeries, rehabilitation, and ambulance expenses.

Medical bills are highly valuable in determining the settlement of claims. So, you must ensure that all receipts, prescriptions, and discharge papers are safely kept by you.

Compensation for Loss of Income

When you sustain serious injuries which might render you incapable of working temporarily or even permanently, the court takes into account certain criteria in deciding compensation amounts.

For instance, an engineer who loses function in an arm or is unable to perform their regular work duties would be entitled to claim compensation based on those same factors.

Compensation for Permanent Disability

In case of an accident that causes permanent disablement or loss of earning potential, you will get extra compensation from the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT).

Here, the tribunal takes into consideration such aspects as the severity of injury, age, illness, and the economic consequences thereof.

What Should You Do Immediately After the Accident?

Your actions immediately after the accident can directly affect your claim process and legal protection. These are the steps you can follow after the accident:

Step 1: File an FIR

First, contact the police and file an FIR (First Information Report) or an accident report. This document helps establish fault and officially records the incident. Step 2: Collect Evidence

Next, collect photographs and videos of the accident scene, vehicle damage, number plates, injuries, and nearby surroundings. Visual evidence often significantly strengthens compensation claims. Step 3: Inform Your Insurer

You should also inform your insurer as early as possible. Most insurance companies expect policyholders to report accidents within 24 to 48 hours. Delays can create unnecessary complications during claim settlement. Step 4: Seek Medical Attention

Even if injuries seem minor, seek medical attention immediately. Some injuries appear hours later, and medical reports become valuable evidence later.

Bottom Line

An accident with an uninsured driver can create serious financial stress. However, Indian law still protects your right to compensation. Your insurance policy, legal tribunals, and government-backed schemes can all help you recover losses. Plus, acting quickly and maintaining proper documents can make the entire process far less stressful.

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