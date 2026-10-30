Hotstar for PC: watching cricket, films and shows on a bigger screen

There is a particular kind of frustration that hits during an India match. You are at your desk, work is technically open in another window, and the phone is propped against a coffee mug at an angle that slowly slides until it falls flat. The screen is small, the battery drains, and every notification covers the boundary you were waiting for.

Plenty of people in Chandigarh deal with a version of this. Hostel rooms without a TV, PG accommodations with one shared screen, offices where the match runs quietly in a corner tab. The phone works, but it was never the right tool for a four-hour innings.

This is where Hotstar on a Windows machine starts to make sense. The app, published under the name Novi Digital, is one of India’s largest streaming platforms, carrying drama and films across 17 languages along with coverage of major sporting events. It launched in early 2015 and set a record for simultaneous viewers during an online event in the IPL 2018 season, which tells you something about how Indian audiences watch cricket.

Catalogue and languages

The library is the main argument. Over 100,000 hours of drama and movies sit in the catalogue, spread across Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and more. For a city like Chandigarh, where households often mix Punjabi and Hindi viewing habits with a Netflix-style appetite for international drama, that spread matters more than it would elsewhere.

Live news sits alongside the entertainment catalogue, which is a reason the app ends up open during the day rather than only in the evening. Sports coverage is the other pillar, and not only cricket. Global events get carried through the same interface.

On a laptop, that catalogue behaves differently. Browsing a 100,000-hour library on a 6-inch screen is a chore of thumbnails and endless scrolling. On a desktop, more of the grid is visible at once, and search with a physical keyboard is faster than typing a Telugu film title with your thumbs.

Hotstar on Windows

There is a browser route, which works for casual viewing and needs nothing installed. The other route is running the Android app itself on Windows through an Android emulator, which some people prefer because the app interface is the one they already know from their phone, including downloads and profile handling.

Get a few basics right before a big match, since these are specific to this app rather than generic emulator advice.

Set the emulator window to a 16:9 resolution that matches your monitor, because the app lays out its player and live-score overlay for a widescreen video frame and looks cramped in a phone-shaped window.

Point the emulator’s audio output at the device you actually use, since commentary routed to the wrong output is the most common reason people think the stream has failed.

Check your connection before the toss rather than during it, as live sports cannot buffer ahead the way a recorded film can.

Beyond that, the app behaves much as it does on a phone. Profiles carry across, watchlists stay in sync, and quality settings are per-stream.

Multi-tasking during matches

The real payoff is windowing. A match in one window and a spreadsheet in another is the setup half the country improvises during IPL season, and the desktop handles it without the balancing act. Picture-in-picture on a phone cannot match a proper second window on a 15-inch screen.

That moment, when you realise the innings has another two hours in it and your phone is at 30 percent, is usually when people start looking for how to download Hotstar for PC and set it up properly before the next game. It is a small shift, but it changes how long you are willing to sit with a broadcast.

Picture and sound

A decent laptop panel beats a phone screen for a three-hour film, and wired speakers beat a phone speaker by a wide margin for a Punjabi music film or a stadium crowd. Hotstar adapts stream quality to the connection, so a stable home broadband line generally produces a noticeably better picture on a desktop than mobile data does on a phone. Fibre connections across Chandigarh’s sectors handle this comfortably.

Storage is the other quiet advantage. Downloads for offline viewing on a phone compete with photos and WhatsApp backups. On a laptop, that constraint mostly disappears.

Dorm rooms, PGs and shared TVs

A film once a month survives fine on a phone. A full IPL season, a long-running drama running in two languages, and the evening news sitting open in a background tab do not, and that is usually where the laptop stops being optional. The people who end up switching for good tend to be exactly the ones described earlier: students without a TV, remote workers with a screen already open for work, anyone whose living-room set is permanently booked for someone else’s serial.

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