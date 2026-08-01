How Asset Management Companies Manage Large Portfolios

An Asset Management Company may handle money across equity, debt, hybrid and passive schemes. The portfolio size can run across many securities and thousands of investor transactions. Managing that scale requires more than choosing shares or bonds. The work combines a clear mandate, research, dealing, risk control, valuation, operations and investor reporting.

Every portfolio begins with a mandate

The scheme information document sets the investment objective, eligible assets, limits and benchmark. A fund manager must work within these rules even when a different market view looks tempting. An active equity fund may select companies based on research and valuation. A passive fund follows an index. A debt fund focuses on credit quality, interest-rate risk and liquidity. A portfolio management service follows a separate client agreement and SEBI rules. It should not be confused with a pooled mutual fund scheme.

How investment decisions move into the market

Research teams study businesses, industries, policy, cash flow and valuation. The fund manager decides position size and portfolio fit rather than looking at a company in isolation. Dealers then carry out trades. Large orders may be split to reduce market impact. The team also checks liquidity because a security that is easy to buy may be hard to sell during stress. Cash from subscriptions, redemptions, dividends and interest must be planned each day. Corporate actions and index changes add further work.

Managing risk and implementation

Risk teams monitor issuer, sector, duration, liquidity and counterparty exposure. Compliance teams check whether trades stay within regulation and scheme limits. Independent valuation and custody processes help separate asset pricing and safekeeping from the investment decision. These systems can reduce errors and concentration. They cannot assure potential returns or stop market values from falling.

How to assess the approach

Investors may judge an Asset Management Company through the process behind each scheme, not only through the fund-house name. The relevant scheme’s mandate, portfolio, cost and risk remain central.

In a large-portfolio process, investors can review the scheme information document, monthly portfolio, factsheet, expense ratio and riskometer. For a passive product, tracking difference and tracking error are central. For an active service, the investment mandate, benchmark, fees, turnover and risk controls need closer attention.

Past performance can help show how a process behaved, but it cannot promise the same potential returns in the future.

Who does what inside an AMC

A large portfolio is a team effort. The fund manager sets the broad plan. Analysts study firms and sectors. Dealers place the orders. Risk staff test the size of each exposure. Compliance staff check the rules. Operations staff record trades and cash. The custodian holds the assets. The registrar keeps investor records. Trustees provide oversight. Each role has a clear purpose. This split can reduce the chance that one person controls every step. It also creates checks when data does not match.

Daily work starts before the market opens. The team reviews cash, news and limits. It checks orders that may be needed. During the day, dealers watch price and trading depth. After the close, teams match trades and values. They also prepare reports. Errors must be found and fixed. A large book can contain many small tasks. A missed dividend or wrong share count can affect the fund.

The process is built for control, not certainty. A sound process may reduce avoidable mistakes. It cannot stop a market fall. It cannot make every research call right. Investors should therefore judge both the system and the scheme result. The name of the Asset Management Company is only one part of that review.

The aim is clear. Keep the fund true to its rules. Know what is held. Know why it is held. Check who can act. Check who can review. Keep cash ready for normal flows. Keep records clean. Share facts on time. These steps do not stop loss. They make the work easier to trace and test.

Scale needs clear governance

As assets grow, the value of each small decision grows too. A tiny weight error can involve a large sum. This is why an AMC needs limits, maker-checker steps and audit trails. One person enters an action. Another person reviews it. Systems keep a record.

Trustees and regulators do not choose each security. They provide oversight and set duties. The fund manager still owns the investment call within the mandate. Clear roles make it easier to find who approved a trade, a value or a policy exception.

A portfolio management service follows a client mandate rather than a mutual fund scheme document. The two may use some of the same research staff, but their assets, records and obligations remain separate.

Conclusion

Large portfolios are managed through many linked controls, not by one fund manager acting alone. The Asset Management Company is responsible for turning the mandate into a portfolio while meeting regulation, operations and reporting duties.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This document should not be treated as endorsement of the views/opinions or as investment advice. This document should not be construed as a research report or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This document is for information purpose only and should not be construed as a promise on minimum returns or safeguard of capital. This document alone is not sufficient and should not be used for the development or implementation of an investment strategy. The recipient should note and understand that the information provided above may not contain all the material aspects relevant for making an investment decision. Investors are advised to consult their own investment advisor before making any investment decision in light of their risk appetite, investment goals and horizon. This information is subject to change without any prior notice.

The content herein has been prepared on the basis of publicly available information believed to be reliable. However, Bajaj Asset Management Limited (formerly known as Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited) does not guarantee the accuracy of such information, assure its completeness or warrant such information will not be changed. The tax information (if any) in this article is based on prevailing laws at the time of publishing the article and is subject to change. Please consult a tax professional or refer to the latest regulations for up-to-date information.

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