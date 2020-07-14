How Can You Start a Business Without Investing Millions

If you are planning to start your business right after the lockdown, you have a lot of think. Talking financially. We are not in a state to invest a load of money into a business. But, we entrepreneurs won’t agree with that. If we want to start a business we will. Initially, we might have to start with small investments but we later we will pull through. Now the only question stands, how will we start a business without investing millions.

Well, over time you must have heard, ‘business is a huge investment’ floating in the air. But, if I say that is not the case will you believe me? Yeah, I know you won’t. That is the reason, I thought about sharing my experience with you. My success might not help you financially, but it will assist you to set your business without investing much.

What are the things that will save money?

When you are thinking about starting a business, finance is the first thing in your mind. But a startup can be free of cost when you have the right resources. When I started my company, I had zero balance in my account. I reached out to angel funds for setting up a profitable business. I know that you are getting excited a little. Hence, without further ado, I will share with you some ways to save money at the begging of your business.

Investors– There are loads of investors who are looking forward to expanding their business. In short, they have a load of money and can invest in your business.

1. Angel Investors – Few companies/organizations are called angel investors. When you approach them with your idea they scan through it and see the business prospects. Depending on the same, they will accept your request and help you with different resources. Sometimes you just need money. But, in some of the other cases, you might need other resources like office space, human resources, etc.

2. Government initiatives – The government has introduced different schemes for launching a business. If you want you can approach the government officials for a small loan that will help build your business.

3. Other funding sources– If you are born in a rich family or have rich relatives or friends you can take your idea to them. These are the people who can be manipulated easily. Once they agree to pay for your business you are good to go.

Business Development– Starting a business is not easy, we all know that. Let’s say you have the money, that you have to spend wisely. Building a business will cost you millions, you have to find an office space, paid human resource, and other such requirements. Then where will you save the money?

1. Think small – While starting a business think small. First, start earning then think about employing people.

2. Technology support– If you make an app or website before you take an office space or human resource, you will be assured that it will bring you a steady income. The cost of developing an app or website can be skyrocketing. But, there's a solution to this, you can outsource your work to third world countries where the rates are reasonable and easily affordable.

Marketing– After you have launched your business you will have to start thinking about marketing. When you do so, there will be many who say it’s expensive. But it’s free!

1. Social Media – Spread the word around the social media platforms for brand recognition. As social media is free, there is no investment at all.

2. Word of mouth– Try making your clients and/or family members spread the word. This will help people identify you through reviews.

Conclusion

Confidence is the key to success. If you think you have what it takes to be an entrepreneur, start making plans today. Remember if you don’t ask no one will come forward to help you. There are numerous ways to launch a business you have to take the first step.

