How CBD Gummies Can Help You Create the Perfect Self-Care Day

Every so often, we all need a self-care day. Life can be tough, and in order to keep up, take some time to yourself to do things that make you feel good. Maybe your perfect self-care day includes a trip to the spa, a massage, and spending some time outdoors to soak in some sun and fresh air.

But, if you really want to get the most out of your next self-care day, there’s one product you don’t want to be without: CBD gummies. Eating gummies with CBD on your next self-care day is a great way to get the relief you want. Not only will CBD boost your mood and help to keep stress and anxiety at bay, it works wonders for the everyday aches and pains that drag you down.

Here’s what you need to know about CBD gummies and how they can give you the extra “oomph” you need to make your upcoming self-care day one to remember.

CBD 101

Before you decide that CBD gummies are the missing element from your self-care days, it helps to know what CBD is and what you can expect from it.

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring substance found in the hemp plant. While CBD often gets confused with other cannabinoids, namely THC, it’s important to note that CBD has no psycho-active properties. This means that CBD gummies won’t make you feel high or mentally altered in any way.

Benefits of CBD

There are all sorts of benefits to using CBD. The cannabinoid has been linked to all sorts of benefits, many of which will enhance your self-care day, making it even more worthwhile.

Here are some CBD benefits to consider.

Minimizes Stress & Anxiety

Self-care days aren’t just for focusing on your physical health. In fact, many people take a “me” day in order to take care of themselves mentally. Whether you’re a student, parent, or a full-time worker, you know just how stressful everyday life can be.

But what if stress and anxiety could melt away with a simple, tasty chew? CBD gummies can help to minimize stress and anxiety. You’ll find as if a weight has been lifted off your shoulders, and you’ll have more focus and mental clarity than ever before.

When consumed, CBD is able to quell stress, anxiety, and even depression by interacting with more than 65 areas of the body. CBD increases neural regeneration and also regulates the endocannabinoid system. The cannabinoid also binds to serotonin receptors, specifically the one that is responsible for many anxiety disorders.

Pain Relief

Another great benefit that CBD offers is pain relief. CBD is anti-inflammatory, and has shown to be effective in treating many different kinds of chronic pain. Studies have shown that CBD may help pain and inflammation caused by arthritis and other conditions.

But you don’t have to have chronic pain caused by a certain disease in order to benefit from CBD gummies. CBD can help with daily aches and pains, such as neck and back pain. There are even ongoing studies to see if CBD can help with migraines and headaches.

Improves Nightly Sleep

What better way to end your self-care day than by getting a great night’s sleep? Because CBD calms the mind and body, it’s much easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. By taking CBD gummies in the evening, especially gummies that contain melatonin, you’ll find that your mind is at ease.

With CBD gummies, you don’t have to worry about racing thoughts or aches and pains that keep you up all night. Instead, you can finish out your self-care day with the restful sleep that you need to wake up feeling your best.

How to Get the Most Out of CBD Gummies

Before taking CBD for the first time, there are some things you’ll want to know. Check out these tips and tricks to get the most out of CBD gummies on your self-care day.

Choose a High Quality Brand

Don’t buy the first CBD gummies that you come across. Take the time to research each brand and product. See what past customers have to say by reading reviews and testimonials. Ideally, you want to buy the best CBD gummies from a company that has a few years of history in the CBD industry.

In order to feel the results from taking CBD gummies, you’ll need to buy a high quality product.

Start With a Low & Slow Dosage

If you’ve never consumed any kind of CBD product before, it will take some time to find your sweet spot. Finding the best dosage that offers the affects you want will likely take a few weeks. It’s best to start with a low dosage and slowly increase it. Look for CBD gummies that contain 5-10mg of CBD per gummy. Eat one or two a day and then increase the dosage.

Once you find your sweet spot, stick with it in order to continue to feel the benefits that you seek.

Read the Certificate of Analysis

A product’s certificate of analysis (COA) indicates exactly what the product contains. Because the CBD industry isn’t regulated, it’s all too easy for low quality and potentially harmful products to be sold to consumers. This is why it’s crucial to only purchase CBD gummies that have been tested by a third party lab.

A COA lists all of the detailed information about a product including:

Percentage of CBD

Percentage of THC

Percentage of other cannabinoids

Percentage of terpenes

Any potentially harmful compounds (pesticides, solvents, heavy metals, etc.)

Only buy CBD gummies that have a COA available. This way you can have peace of mind that you’re buying a product that contains only safe ingredients at safe dosages.

Conclusion

If you’re planning an upcoming self-care day, now is the time to start your search for CBD gummies. With so many options to choose from, you’re sure to find a product that offers all of the benefits that you want.

Comments