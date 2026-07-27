How do coaches prepare for taking a team in the middle of a FIFA World Cup?

Taking charge of a national team in the middle of a FIFA World Cup is one of the most demanding assignments in football. Members of the sports betting website 1xBet can always place great bets on different things that happen during a FIFA World Cup too.

Unlike a club coach, a manager has almost no time to do 3 tasks: introduce new tactical concepts, improve physical conditioning, or reshape the squad. Instead, success depends on doing 3 things:

making quick assessments;

restoring confidence;

and simplifying the team’s approach under intense pressure.

The 1st priority is understanding the players. A newly appointed coach tries to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the team by studying 4 elements: recent matches, training footage, fitness reports, and individual performances. If you also like to study football, the website 1xBet has excellent sports betting options on this sport too.

Meetings with assistants, medical staff, and senior players become essential, allowing the coach to gain insight into dressing-room dynamics and morale before making any significant decisions. Rather than implementing a completely new philosophy, most managers focus on 2 things: correcting obvious tactical problems and improving communication.

A recent example

Hervé Renard’s appointment as Tunisia’s head coach during the 2026 FIFA World Cup provides a recent example of these challenges. Tunisia dismissed Sabri Lamouchi after a heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their opening group match, making Lamouchi the first coach to lose his job after just 1 game at the tournament. Renard was immediately tasked with preparing the team for its remaining group-stage fixtures against Japan and the Netherlands, with only a few training sessions available before his debut.

Renard’s experience made him a logical emergency appointment. His experience included having previously managed Morocco and Saudi Arabia at the World Cup and winning the Africa Cup of Nations with both Zambia and Ivory Coast. For that reason, he understood the unique pressures of international tournament football. His immediate objectives were not to revolutionize Tunisia’s style. Instead, he came with 3 goals in mind: to improve defensive organization, rebuild confidence after the opening defeat and create a more competitive mentality within the squad.

Despite Renard’s reputation, the task proved extremely difficult. Tunisia suffered further defeats against Japan and the Netherlands, exiting the tournament with 0 points and conceding 12 goals in 3 matches.

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