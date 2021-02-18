How Durable are Redmi Phones for Indian Users?

Xiaomi phones are known to be trustworthy and reliable in the Indian consumer’s eyes. When all the latest features and performance can be bought for a fraction of the cost of those offered by competitors, it is no surprise that the Indian consumer is always looking out for the next MI mobile being launched.

With products such as Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro, it is easy to understand why Xiaomi’s Redmi series has won the admiration of customers all over India. Let us take a look at how the brand is successfully winning hearts in India with its products.

Meant to last long:

While on one end, companies are making smartphones that barely last a year or two until their next series of phones are launched, Xiaomi has continued to provide all the needed support to ensure that their products last longer in their user’s pockets. Being less prone to scratching and breaking, phones like the Redmi K20 Pro are among the finest examples of this quality.

Say goodbye to unnecessary apps:

It has been a recent trend among smartphone companies to monetize on memory included with the smartphone. They come pre-installed apps that cannot be uninstalled or removed and thus end up consuming a lot of space on the device. Redmi, on the other hand, does not use such cheap gimmicks to make money. Their model is built on trust, and hence allows for the uninstallation of these pre-installed apps, allowing consumers to store more of their personal data.

Great battery back-up:

Smartphones are constantly used by us and have become our primary source of work and entertainment, which results in the battery getting drained quickly. To counter this, Xiaomi provides large batteries. For instance, Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro comes with a battery capacity of 4000 mAh, coupled with 27W Sonic charge, which ensures longer periods of productivity without wasting time on charging your device.

Shock proof, scratch-resistant, crack-resistant:

We spend a large part of our lives working on our smartphones. It is hard to imagine what we would do if our phones were to fall and crack, or worse, break down. To counter this problem, all of Xiaomi’s Redmi smartphones come equipped with the latest Corning Gorilla Glass technology, which ensures that the devices are always running, and are going to be safe and secure even if we were to drop them.

User-friendly interface:

Regardless of how powerful a smartphone is, if the interface is not friendly enough for the user, it simply becomes a redundant piece of technology. Most users will prefer a device that is easy to use and perform operations. Redmi smartphones have claimed their rightful place in the Indian market by bringing an interface that we have come to love through all these years, with just a few minor tweaks here and there. The interface of a Redmi mobile is intuitive and smooth, which ensures seamless functioning of the phone.

Conclusion

Owing to the reasons mentioned above, Xiaomi is always on the prowl to capture the Indian minds and hearts, backed by the trust customers have placed in it. Their phones such as the Redmi K20 Pro are built on the foundations of durability and quality that remain unmatched, and demonstrates why this brand continues to be at the top.

However, if a Redmi mobile phone appears to be beyond your budget, there is always a way around, with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. The EMI Network Card comes with a pre-approved loan of up to Rs. 4 lakh, which you can use to buy the latest Redmi smartphones.

