Sportsbet IO is an excellent online bookmaker that legally caters to India. You can access this platform from your stationary computer or a mobile device. In this Sportsbet IO review, we’ll focus on how iPhone owners can use the services of this bookie.

Sportsbet App India for iOS

The majority of Indian bettors have Android smartphones. That’s why Sportsbet has built an Android mobile app. It features the same functionality as the bookie’s website and you can install it for free.

But you won’t be able to carry out Sportsbet download for iOS because there is no app for iPhones. However, you can access the bookie’s website from your regular mobile browser. The site is fully mobile-responsive and nicely adapts to the compact size of the display. It should be very convenient for you to push all the buttons.

Pros and Cons of Using a Mobile-Responsive Website Instead of an App

Pros Cons No need to download any files When using the website, you might be distracted by other tabs in your browser No necessity of upgrading the app Compared to the app, the website might be slightly more sensitive to the speed and quality of your Internet connection Access to the same functionality as on the desktop website Compatibility with any iPhone, regardless of its age and configuration

The Functionality of the Sportsbet IO India iOS Version

In the mobile format, you can enjoy the full functionality of this bookmaking platform:

Sign up and sign in Place bets in prematch and live formats Play casino games Deposit cash and withdraw the winnings Activate promotional offers Rich out to the support crew

Sportsbet is available in 10 languages, including English. You can switch between 5 types of odds: Decimal, Malaysian, Hong Kong, Indonesian and American. Every day, you can try to predict the outcomes or other statistics of hundreds of games and matches. Feel free to try your luck at conventional sports (such as cricket, tennis, baseball, Formula 1, boxing and so on) and esports (CS:GO, LoL, Dota, eNBA and so on). In total, you can choose from over 25 disciplines.

Supported Currencies and Payment Methods

Sportsbet supports the following currencies:

National currencies INR, JPY, CNY, BRL, CAD and EUR Cryptocurrencies BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, TRX, XRP, ADA, DOGE and SOC

The most popular fiat payment methods include UPI, bank transfer, PayPay, net banking, credit cards, Sumo Pays, ecoPayz, Much Better, Interac, Rapid Transfer and Pay4Fun.

Here are the limits and time frames for conducting financial transactions:

Minimum deposit 0.00025 BTC or an analog to this sum in another currency Deposit time Instant Minimum withdrawal EUR 20 or an analog to this sum in another currency Maximum withdrawal 50 BTC per week or an analog to this sum in another currency Withdrawal time Almost instant for crypto, up to 3 working days in fiat

Before requesting a withdrawal, you should wager the funds that you deposited with the following coefficients:

x1 In most cases x5 If the Sportsbet administration suspects that you use the platform as a mixer to launder money

If you don’t use your account for 3 months, the administration will notify you. Then, they will start deducting 15% of the sum that remains on your deposit per month. If you don’t come back to your account within 12 months, it will be closed and you won’t be able to retrieve your funds.

How to Verify Your Identity

To be allowed to place bets for real cash and withdraw your winnings, you’ll be required to verify your identity by submitting to the administration the following papers:

Copy of your ID

Proof of address

Proof of the fact that funds that you use to place bets belong to you

Additional verification will be required if you withdraw over 1 BTC or EUR 2,000 (or an analog to these sums in other currencies).

Financial Limits for Bets and Winnings

The minimum sum of the bet that you can make is 0.01 mBTC or an analog to this sum in another currency. Here are the maximum single winnings payouts for various sports disciplines:

Soccer EUR 2,000,000 American Football, Baseball, Basketball, Cricket, Horse Racing, Ice Hockey, Tennis EUR 500,000 All other disciplines EUR 100,000

If you place bets in another currency, you should convert EUR according to the current exchange rate to know your limits.

Final Thoughts

Hopefully, you found this article informative and now you better understand how to place bets on Sportsbet from your iPhone. This bookie lacks a mobile app for iPhones and only has one for Android devices. iOS users can open the Sportsbet website in their regular mobile browsers and access the same functionality as on the desktop. The mobile version of the site is incredibly user-friendly.

Comments