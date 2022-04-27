How Lighting Affects Interior Wall Colours

We see colours because of light. You might often wonder if a wall colour is blue or green. Sometimes, navy blue can appear black or white might seem like grey. These perplexities exist because a room full of sunlight and a room with limited light will show the same paint as two separate shades. This is called a metameric match and the phenomenon is known as metamerism. The direction of light and the angular positioning of the sun plays a major role in how a wall colour will look to the naked eye. So, you need to understand the effect of both artificial and natural light on interior house colours to ensure a successful painting project.

The Impact of Artificial Light

Basic fluorescent light usually emits a green tone. This can mute warm colours and give off a murky and gloomy appearance. On the other hand, lights with a pink undertone can transform “dark” or “accent” shades into cheerful, high-spirited and blissful colours. Some are more metameric than the rest. For example, chameleon colours like lavenders, taupes and greens are likely to be influenced by different lighting conditions. Halogen is close to natural light and is less likely to distort interior paint. For best results, consult the experts at Berger Express Painting. They will help you understand and pick the best palette as per your home’s individual needs.

Bulbs with higher temperatures can make dark colours look brighter while light colour paint can look duller than they actually are. Soft incandescent light bulbs give a mellow and cosy light. Vibrant tones like red, yellow and orange appear to be more intense in this light. But cooler colours like blue, green or grey will look washed out. On the other hand, bulbs with the highest CRI (Colour Rendering Index) will help paints look the closest to their actual shade. Basically, “colour is all light at play.” This means, no object has an inherent colour. Instead, colours are perceived through different lights that bounce off the surface of the object. So, it is important to factor in light while picking Berger interior paint.

Choose Berger Luxury Emulsion for a smooth finish, excellent colour saturation and supreme lustre. Now, carefully choose the lights and their fixtures. For example, a parabolic light or downlight directs the light directly downwards from the ceiling. This can make the ceiling appear darker than usual, while flooding the floor with light. A good combination of lampshades, sconces and CRI can ensure the truest representation of the wall paint.

Light colour combinations for walls usually have higher reflectiveness than deeper colours. In fact, Berger Silk Glamor Luxury Emulsion is formulated using the Crystal Reflective Technology to give an ultra-smooth finish and a rich sheen.

The Effect of Natural Light

Several factors like quality of light, time of the year and time of the day play a part to impact how we see paint in natural light. You can follow a few general thumb rules when it comes to painting your room based on the cardinal directions.

East and West Facing

Natural light coming from the east is usually greenish blue. So, choose cooler tones for an east-facing room. This is because dark colours that look intense in the morning light can appear drab once the light shifts. West facing rooms are bathed in warm light in the late afternoon. Orange, red or yellow can get excessively saturated and overwhelming. Blue, white or other lighter shades would be a great idea since they are cool, calm and refreshing in the morning and have a neutral impact later in the day.

North Facing

The light from this direction has a bluish tint. So, pick light colours for the walls like yellow sub-tones that will bounce the light. On the other hand, dark shades can create a snug or cosy feel when in contact with a cool tone. It is not possible to control the colours unless you use artificial lighting. So, consult the paint specialists regarding the right shades to help you achieve the colour effect.

South Facing

These rooms will experience intense bright light from dawn to dusk. Deeper shades will appear extra bright. Pick soft pastel tones that can enhance the feeling of space and light in the correct proportions. Blue can create a relaxed vibe while red will ooze a homely and comfortable feel.

Before choosing a colour for the inside or interior walls of your home, balance light and colour. For example, chandeliers can add ample light to a room and brighten the shades. String lights or rope lights can warm up vibrant colours. A shadow of an overcast day also plays a vital role in the colour scheme. Lastly, use furniture and mirrors strategically to control the amount of light absorbed and reflected.

