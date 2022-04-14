How OnlyFans Stars Are Tricking You When It Comes to Sex Chat

OnlyFans has become a new favorite place for fans of sex chat and hot content. Many celebrities make money on this site based on their die-hard fans’ visits. As if they needed an extra job! Still, sex workers and pornstars have dominated this platform. So, if you’ve ever dreamed of experiencing sexting of your life with your favorite porn diva, OnlyFans is a dream come true. But is it really? Or does it just sound too good to be true?

Is buying content as worthy as engaging in sex chat?

1. How does OF stars abuse your sex chat interest

If there was a perfect sex chat, it would be one where you could share juicy nudes and dirty fantasies with your favorite celebrity. Whether you freak out when you see a particular influencer, artist, or star, you wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to spend intimate time with her. So what’s the second-best thing when there’s no hope of taking your dream girl on a date or even having a one-night stand? Steamy sexting! Well, that’s the idea of the OnlyFans.

2. Do you think top pornstars will dedicate time for you

Allegedly, your sex idol will text you once you support their content by investing money of your choice and ability. Thumbs up. You have finally done something that sets you apart from ordinary mortals! Out of billions of people in this world, she has just decided to give her precious time to you, a complete stranger. Doesn’t that sound fishy to you?

Even when we ignore that Bella Thorne made a million dollars a day on OnlyFans, everything related to this site smells like a scam. Probably because it is. You can’t smell like Chanel if you wear Dior perfume, right? What you won’t like about this seemingly fantastic sexting idyll is the person you’re corresponding with. OnlyFans used the oldest trick in the book in a sneaky way. Find the weakness of the user and use it to profit. In ancient times, they would say divide and rule. Today it would be to find out who the user is into and find a ghostwriter to answer their texts. OnlyFans is tricking you into believing that you are exchanging hot texts with your sex idol. But, in fact, your interlocutor is an anonymous person who gets paid for it. You might be sexting a hot chick or a cunning kinky guy.

3. Catfishes do their sex chat job with perfection

So, how do you know who is on the other side of the screen? To whom do you actually reveal your hidden fantasies, desires, and feelings? Guess you never know. Thousands of people are involved in this scam and don’t come out of the role no matter what. OnlyFans has been around since 2016. During that time, ghostwriter agencies have sprung up like mushrooms. Imagine how many guys and girls these agencies have recruited to authentically play the character and work of your favorite hotties.

4. There are agencies who provide these workers

How do these agencies work? So, they usually contact male, female or transgender models to take on the task of communicating with fans instead of stars and managing their profiles. For these services, agencies offer them a special commission. The more popular the celebrity, the greater the demand, which means an increased need for new models to be included in the project.

5. Are there real sex chat sites for horny guys?

Tricking fans into paying subscriptions on the assumption that they’ll actually interact with their favorite hotties pours cash into agencies, models, and celebrities’ strongbox. So, it can be said that this is a perfectly staged hoax that lasts for years because it doesn’t seem like texting with bots. What is your next step? One worthy suggestion is to find real ladies for sex chat at arousr.com. To question yourself how important credibility is to you when it comes to sharing intimacy.

