How Proteas Players Are Living Through The Bio Bubble Life In The UAE

Here we have a conversation between Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and Keshav Maharaj about South Africa’s T20 camp in the UAE and discuss the team’s improvement in the last 12 months.

Rassie Van Der Dussen asks his wife what they were watching. His wife replies not too much at the moment but you have caught me at a difficult time as they were between the series. Van Der Dussen says he will put some time to think about the downtime inside South Africa's T20 Bubble.

The key to Van Der Dussen and his teammates’ performance is staying sane in the hours and between their practice. On behalf of Lara Van Derr, Dussen says that they are very well looked after. Lara is a teacher who has been allowed to enter the bubble and teaches her class virtually. Van Der Dussen says that they do spend a lot of time in the room but they have a big TV and lovely living space.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj, another squad member, describes the makeshift setup as not ideal but is also working to make the best of this unusual preparation.

Keshav Maharaj says it is what it is, there are a lot of differences so he worked hard to make him feel as at home as possible. Keshav Maharaj is a very clean and tidy person. He believes there is nothing worse than an untidy room and coffee sheets. Untidiness drives him mad. He says he keeps his room in check if no cleaners are coming into his room.

This South African team has a cordoned-off dining area in the hotel room in which they eat, drink coffee and watch sport together as an entirely isolated existence is never healthy.

On 2nd October which was Saturday, the African team gathered to watch South Africa beat New Zealand 31 – 29.

Keshav Maharaj says watching other South African teams connect them to home.

To know about the squad being capable of replicating the springbok’s success one should look around the team gathering and this is enough.

Van Der Dussen and Keshav Maharaj are experienced cricketers.

And in the last 12 months, Hendrix and Dwaine Pretorius made great strides. From the IPL Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and others joined the squad.

Performances and results in 2021 show that South Africa’s tragedy may be on the top. Van Der Dussen says that they have faced really difficult conditions and have adapted really well.

When the census was conducted there were plenty inside it and fear for him as to how he would bring the team to new heights but he says he really enjoyed it. Bavuma replays his experience of playing with legend AB De Villiers, Amla and Morne Morkel with the squad.

Bavuma refers to Amla similar to him and he gets his inspiration from him.

Van Der Dussen says mental preparation and physical preparation are equally very important. He adds that when his practice is done he mentally switches it off, so when next time he is on the field he totally indulges in it and gives his 100 per cent.

