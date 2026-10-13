How SEBI Regulates Online Bond Platforms: What Investor Protections Do You Actually Get?

Online bond platforms in India must register with SEBI as Online Bond Platform Providers (OBPPs). Since late 2022, SEBI’s framework sets rules on what they can sell, how trades settle, and how complaints are handled.

These rules protect your money and your bonds during a transaction. They do not protect you if the bond issuer defaults. Knowing the difference helps you invest with the right expectations.

Why does SEBI regulate bond platforms?

Before 2022, many online platforms sold bonds with little uniform oversight. Some offered unlisted bonds, and settlement practices varied.

In November 2022, SEBI brought these platforms under a formal framework through amendments to its regulations for non-convertible securities. Any platform offering bonds to retail investors now needs SEBI registration.

Around the same time, SEBI reduced the minimum face value of privately placed bonds, first to ₹1 lakh and later to ₹10,000 for many issues. This made corporate bonds more accessible to retail investors.

What the OBPP framework requires

Rule What it means for you SEBI registration as a stock broker in the debt segment The platform is a regulated entity with compliance obligations Only listed bonds, or bonds proposed to be listed in a public issue Unlisted bonds cannot be sold on an OBPP Settlement through a stock exchange clearing corporation Money and bonds move through a regulated system, not the platform’s own accounts Trades reported on exchange platforms Prices and trades are recorded and visible to regulators Disclosure of key bond information You must be shown the rating, issuer documents, risk factors and yield details Grievance redressal mechanism The platform must handle and resolve complaints within set timelines

How are your money and bonds protected?

When you buy a bond on a SEBI-registered OBPP, the trade settles through the clearing corporation of a stock exchange, such as NSE Clearing or Indian Clearing Corporation.

This works on delivery versus payment. Your money goes to the clearing corporation, and the bond is credited directly to your demat account. The platform does not hold your bonds or pool your funds.

As a result, your bonds sit in your own demat account, in your name. If the platform shut down, your holdings would remain with you.

What SEBI regulation does not protect you from?

Issuer default: If the company that issued the bond cannot pay, regulation does not cover your loss.

If the company that issued the bond cannot pay, regulation does not cover your loss. Credit downgrades: A rating cut can reduce the bond’s market price.

A rating cut can reduce the bond’s market price. Interest rate changes: Bond prices fall when rates rise, which matters if you sell early.

Bond prices fall when rates rise, which matters if you sell early. Liquidity: Some listed bonds trade rarely, so selling before maturity may be hard.

SEBI registration means the platform follows rules. It does not mean SEBI has approved or vouched for any bond on it.

How to check a bond’s risk yourself?

Regulation shifts the focus to your own due diligence. Before buying, look at:

Credit rating: Higher-rated bonds such as AAA and AA+ carry lower default risk than BBB-rated bonds.

Higher-rated bonds such as AAA and AA+ carry lower default risk than BBB-rated bonds. Yield vs rating: A yield far above similar-rated bonds is a signal to dig deeper.

A yield far above similar-rated bonds is a signal to dig deeper. Security and seniority: Whether the bond is secured, and where it ranks in repayment.

Whether the bond is secured, and where it ranks in repayment. Issuer financials: Debt levels, profitability, and cash flow.

How to complain if something goes wrong?

Raise it with the platform: Use its grievance contact or support channel. It must respond within set timelines. Escalate to SEBI SCORES: If unresolved, file a complaint on SEBI’s SCORES portal. Use online dispute resolution: If still unresolved, you can start proceedings through the securities market’s Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) portal, which uses conciliation and arbitration.

The stock exchange’s investor protection fund may also cover certain claims if a broker itself defaults, subject to limits. It does not cover issuer defaults.

How to verify a platform is SEBI-registered?

Find the platform’s SEBI registration number, usually in its website footer.

Search for it in the list of registered intermediaries on SEBI’s website.

Check that the platform is a member of a recognised stock exchange’s debt segment.

Confirm that bonds offered are listed, with ISINs you can look up.

Stablebonds, for example, operates as a SEBI-registered online bond platform, with trades settled through the exchange clearing system. For more criteria, see our checklist on choosing a bond platform.

FAQs

Are online bond platforms safe?

SEBI-registered platforms follow rules on settlement, disclosure, and grievances. The bonds themselves still carry credit, interest rate, and liquidity risks.

Can an OBPP sell unlisted bonds?

No. Under SEBI’s framework, OBPPs can offer only listed bonds or those proposed to be listed in a public issue.

What happens to my bonds if the platform shuts down?

Your bonds are held in your own demat account, so they remain yours. You can transfer or sell them through another broker.

Does SEBI protect me if a bond issuer defaults?

No. Recovery depends on the bond’s terms, security, and the legal process. The debenture trustee acts on behalf of bondholders.

Where can I complain about a bond platform?

First with the platform, then on SEBI SCORES, and then through the ODR portal if needed.

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