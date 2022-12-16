How to be entertained in 2023 in India?

The year 2022 has been a quick one and we all have felt it pass by in seconds. This year had a lot to offer in terms of entertainment and culture, we have had movies like Bahmastra releasing, Alia and Ranbir getting married and having a baby, the Queen passing away, King Kohli regaining his form and so much more.

But now it is time that we also can find entertainment in our own lives and can have fun without depending on other people although we know that we eventually will. Instead of sitting at home, you can play cricket with your friends and enjoy it to the fullest.

Here is my list of the Top 5 things to do in 2023 to be entertained on a budget.

Play Teen Patti

This Diwali I found my love for Teen Patti again. I sat with my friends and family around a large table to play on a night full of laughter, tears, and excitement of winning. I enjoyed playing so much that I re-watched the Teen Patti movie again and tried to learn various card tricks.

Playing Teen Patti has made me win real money and has been a great source of entertainment in my life.

Support your favourite team

If you enjoy watching sports such as:

Cricket

Football

Kabaddi

Badminton

Tennis etc.

If you enjoy watching sports, you can support your favourite team. Before me and my friends create our Dream 11 teams or read about the Kabaddi game, we look for match predictions and tips.

Develop an interest in Art

We all have studied art in school with some of us even in doing in our university years, but outside of that have we ever taken time to appreciate art?

Art is something that offers variety and beauty to everyday life to make you feel a roller coaster of emotion but if you do not like what your friends do, you do not have to worry because it is so subjective.

If you want to get interest and learn more about it, a beginner’s guide to different forms are:

Modern art

Photography

Roman

Medieval

Renaissance

Romanticism

Post Impressionism

Contemporary

There is so much to choose from that you can spend your entire life but will still not be able to explore everything.

Get on Twitter

If you love pop culture and entertainment, then you know what has been happening in Twitter. Elon Musk’s takeover has had everyone talking about it, whether it be his controversial tweets or him laying off over 5000 employees around the world. Twitter has long been the house of pop culture for India and around the word without the mainstay influencers that you find on Instagram. A world where you can say anything and do not need to post pictures, I have been active for twitter for a while and with his coming onboard it has been as exiting has ever. This is the time to get on the app and see what happens in our country.

You can follow or post about anything that is on your mind. But most importantly you can follow people who post original memes instead of looking at their screenshots on Instagram.

Pick up a sport to play

As a person who did not play sports before, I for one have been really having fun since I started playing cricket with my friends. Every weekend I get with my group of friends, to play 2 games of 6 overs per innings. This made me understand what Virat Kohli feels every time he plays – exhilaration, nervousness, and pressure of making the team win.

