How to Boost Your E-Commerce Sales with Video Marketing

E-Commerce means the transaction of goods and services. E-Commerce has evolved to make products easier to locate and buy through online marketplaces.

Small businesses, large organizations, and independent freelancers have all benefited from e-commerce. It enables them to offer and sell their goods and services to the extent that was not possible with traditional offline retail.

In 2020, Worldwide retail E-Commerce sales are extrapolated to reach $27 million.

Today, there are millions of websites for E-Commerce sales that are providing many kinds of beneficial facilities to customers and making big revenues. So, in this challenging era, you should go for various marketing strategies, which include video marketing.

If a photo of your product can attract many customers, then how much more valuable is a video? So, you can boost your sales through video marketing as it can serve as a medium to promote customer testimonials, live-stream events, or explainer videos.

Video marketing means using a video to promote or market your brand, service, or product. Video marketing increases Search engine ranking, click-through rates, open rates, and conversions.

It is recently found that 57% of online consumers were more expected to buy a product they were considering purchasing after seeing a video presentation of that product.

There are many platforms for video marketing, like television, YouTube, video brands, and Street marketing. The possibilities are countless. Consumers can access online videos anywhere, anytime, using their smartphone. The same is not valid with offline shopping. With video, you can reach your audience across the globe in a cost-effective way. It is said that combining visual and audio is dynamic.

Video allows you to make direct contact with the person emotionally through music. The human connection through video is more effective than reading facts in the text.

#DEVELOPING A VIDEO MARKETING CAMPAIGN

To develop a video marketing campaign, you should go for market research and gathering target market insights and competitive analysis.

After gathering this information, you can determine the message to be delivered to the audience. Once you are done with this work, you can choose a production company to implement your plan. Anyone can get a camera and shoot a video, but the quality is what matters. A well-made video is what we require because it will come up in the massive heap of videos available online nowadays. You should choose a good internet marketing and video production company that helps you to harness the main ingredient of modern marketing that is to engage customers in mesmerizing and meaningful ways. These are the ways that will Ignite business growth and sales.

Video marketing helps in everything from building customer affinity to promoting your product brand or services. Moreover, video marketing can act as a medium to promote customer testimonials, deliver entertaining or memorable content, and live stream contents.

We can increase our E-Commerce sales with the help of video marketing by below points:-

Share product demonstration videos on YouTube

Making product explainer videos and uploading them on YouTube is the most effective way to Boost Your E-commerce website’s sales. By doing so, you can educate the viewers about the inner workings of a product. Most of the audience prefer explainer videos to acquire a piece of knowledge about products they are considering to purchase.

Google is the world’s largest search engine. So, uploading a video on YouTube will enable it to appear on Google search too. Whenever you upload product explainer videos on, they will automatically appear on Google’s and Bing’s search results also. Customers may look for product explainer videos using any of these search engines.

Share your product advertisement videos directly to Facebook

When you share product advertisement videos with Facebook, you must upload them directly to the social media network.

You can share videos on Facebook by embedding them or just uploading them directly. While embedding the video, you should link the video to a URL on which it is hosted, for example, YouTube or Vimeo. Facebook users can watch your advertisement videos irrespective of how you share them.

Following one of the two methods given about you will attract more views of the users by uploading advertisement videos directly on Facebook.

Upload videos to product pages

While establishing product pages of your E-commerce website, don’t forget to add a video description of the respective product.

In a survey conducted on Animoto, it was found that online Shoppers are more likely to watch video presentations than reading text descriptions. You can also add the text description, but you must upload a video description along with it. If customers do not want to read the text description, they can go for or the video.

After doing this, you can achieve a higher conversion rate on your product.

Emails with embedded videos

While communicating with your audience using email, don’t forget to embed relevant videos to it.

You can do this by adding the word ‘video’ to the subject line, and it is proven that emails with subject lines containing the ‘word’ video are more likely to be opened than others.

Shoppers often prefer watching videos over reading text. So adding the single word video to the subject line, you can vastly improve your open rates. Make sure you add this word in your subject line only if you are adding a video with it.

The kind of video content depends upon the customer to whom you are sending emails.

If you are sending this email to a customer who had already purchase your product, then you can add a video explaining the product that he/ she has purchased.

If you are sending this email to new buyers, you can add videos promoting your product and highlighting the benefits of the product. You can track the progress in your sales by adding some tools to your website Trebify, which lets you personalize videos in email and trace users’ engagement in real-time.

In this way, you can check your growth also, and you can improve the marketing of your E-commerce website.

