How to Buy Term Insurance in India: A Step-by-Step Guide

The decision to buy term insurance is usually straightforward — if people depend on your income, you need cover. What trips buyers up is everything after that: how much to take, for how long, what documents are needed, why the final premium differs from the estimate, and what actually matters in the policy wording. Most people open a term plan calculator, see a monthly figure, and treat that as the whole decision, when it’s really the third or fourth step in a sequence.

This guide walks through the sequence in the order it should happen.

Step 1: Confirm you actually need it

Term insurance replaces income for people who depend on it. You need cover if:

A spouse, children or parents rely on your earnings

You have a home loan, car loan, personal loan or an education loan a family member co-signed

You’re the sole earner, or the household’s commitments were built on your income

You run a business with personal guarantees attached

You probably don’t need it yet if you’re single, have no dependents and carry no debt — although buying early locks at a lower rate, which matters if dependents are likely within a few years.

Step 2: Work out the cover amount

Don’t start with a round figure. Build it:

Income replacement. Annual household expenses — what the family actually spends, not your salary — multiplied by the years they’d need support. If your spouse earns, you’re replacing the shortfall.

Outstanding debt at current balance, so it doesn’t transfer to your family.

Future lump sums you’d have funded from earnings — higher education especially, which inflates faster than general prices.

Minus existing assets. Savings, mutual funds, EPF, PPF, property that could be sold, and any employer group cover. Subtracting this stops you over-insuring.

What’s left is your gap. For many urban households in their thirties it lands between ₹75 lakh and ₹2 crore.

Step 3: Choose the policy term

Work backwards from when your income stops being load-bearing — usually retirement, or when the youngest child is independent and the loans are cleared. Pick whichever comes later.

A 34-year-old planning to work until 60 needs around 26 years, not a round 20. Buying cover to 85 is the opposite error: two decades of protection nobody needs, priced at the most expensive end of the age curve.

Step 4: Compare premiums properly

Now the calculator earns its place. Run the same inputs — age, cover, term, payment period, smoker status — across more than one insurer’s tool. Comparing an estimate from one site against differently-configured defaults on another tells you nothing.

If you’re gathering quotes, most large insurers publish their own tools; the SBI Life insurance calculator at sbilife.co.in is one such option alongside others. Keep the inputs identical across every quote you collect.

Three comparisons worth running while you’re there:

Vary the cover. Premiums don’t rise in proportion to sum assured, because fixed costs don’t scale. Larger cover is often more affordable than expected.

Vary the term. See what cover to 65 costs against cover to 60.

Vary the payment period. Regular pay against limited pay — compare total outlay, not just the monthly figure.

Step 5: Gather your documents

Applications stall on paperwork more than anything else. Typically required:

Identity and age proof — PAN, Aadhaar, passport

Address proof

Income proof — salary slips and Form 16 if employed; two to three years of ITRs, and audited financials or a CA certificate, if self-employed

Bank statements , often for the last six months

Recent photograph

Existing policy details , if any

Self-employed applicants should expect closer scrutiny here, since cover is capped at a multiple of documented income.

Step 6: The application and medicals

Fill the proposal form yourself rather than letting an agent complete it on your behalf. Everything you declare — tobacco use, alcohol, existing conditions, medications, family medical history, occupation, hazardous hobbies — forms the basis on which the policy is issued.

Medical tests are usually required above certain ages and cover amounts: blood and urine panels, blood pressure, sometimes an ECG or treadmill test at higher sums. Results may lead to a loaded premium rather than a rejection; insurers price risk far more often than they decline it.

Disclose everything. A lower premium obtained by omission is a claim your family may have to contest at the worst possible time.

Step 7: Read the fine print before accepting

Exclusions , and the suicide clause period

Claim settlement record — the ratio, and how quickly claims are actually paid

Grace period and revival window if a premium is missed. More policies lapse through administrative accident than affordability

Riders — critical illness, accidental death, waiver of premium. Useful for some, unnecessary cost for others; price them in the calculator before deciding

Payout structure — lump sum, monthly income, or a combination. A large single payment to someone with no investing experience carries its own risk

Increase-cover options at life events without fresh underwriting, which matter if your circumstances are likely to change

Step 8: After the policy is issued

Check the policy document against what you declared, and use the free-look period if anything is wrong.

Then three pieces of admin that people skip:

Nominee details correct and updated after marriage, divorce or a child. Standing instruction for premiums, so a lapse can’t happen by accident. Tell your family the policy exists and where the documents are. Unclaimed policies are a real category, and most belong to people who assumed someone would find out.

Mistakes that recur

Buying on premium alone. Choosing a round cover figure instead of a calculated one. Setting a term that expires while dependents are still dependent. Treating employer group cover as the base layer when it ends with the job. And non-disclosure, which undoes everything else.

Get the amount and the term right, disclose fully, read the exclusions — the rest is administration.

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